In the Terps’ matchup with Quinnipiac, Austin was 7-for-8 from the floor with 16 points, all in the first half, with seven boards. Maryland led 45-24 at half, with Austin accounting for more than a third of the Terps’ points. Over the Terps’ four-game win streak over the last two weeks, Austin is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and shooting 75 percent from the field.