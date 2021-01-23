American edges Loyola Maryland in men’s basketball despite Aldama’s double double

Santi Aldama scored a career-high 25 points and had his third career double double with 10 rebounds, but Loyola University Maryland lost its third game of the season by two points or less as American University came away with a 71-70 Patriot League men’s basketball victory on Saturday afternoon.
The loss comes after a pair of two-point losses to Lafayette College last weekend. Loyola (0-3 overall, 0-1 Patriot League South Division) was again down its three top returning perimeter scorers from a season ago due to injury.
Jaylin Andrews (Boys’ Latin) also had a double-double for the Greyhounds, the second of his career, with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Johnson added a career-high 10 points off the bench for the Greyhounds.
Loyola and American meet again on Sunday evening when the Greyhounds host the Eagles at 6 p.m. in Reitz Arena.
Hofstra 71, Towson 58: Isaac Kante scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead host Hofstra.
Kvonn Cramer had 16 points for Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jalen Ray scored 16 points and Tareq Coburn had 12 points with nine rebounds.
Zane Martin had 17 points for the Tigers (3-6, 2-2), Jason Gibson scored 12 and Nicolas Timberlake 10.
Women
Navy 63, Army 49: Jennifer Coleman had 21 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead the Mids (2-5, 2-1 Patriot League) as they held off a late charge by their archrival at West Point.
Sophie Gatzounas added 16 points and Kolbi Green added nine points.
American 64, Loyola Maryland 45: Karla Vres totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, leading four American players in double figures.
The Eagles (2-3) outscored the Greyhounds (0-3) by a 32-10 margin over the final 13:38 of regulation, as Loyola faded late in its first contest since January 3. Taleah Dixon scored a team-high 12 points for the home side, while Isabella Therien contributed five points and five rebounds in her first start since Jan. 23, 2019.
The Greyhounds were playing in their first contest in 20 days after their games over the past two weekends were postponed due to positive COVID-19 results among their opponents’ Tier 1 groups.
The two sides will meet again in Washington, D.C., Sunday, with opening tip at Bender Arena scheduled for 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s 81, Central Connecticut 52: The Mount transformed a comfortable 12-point halftime lead into a convincing 29-point victory Saturday, using a dominant second half to defeat the Blue Devils.
EveryMountaineer made an impact, led by 16 points from Michaela Harrison. Senior Kayla Agentowicz chipped in 11 points with five rebounds, and Rebecca Lee (Old Mill) came within two points and a rebound of a double double.
The Mount (5-3, 4-1 NEC) shot 50% (36-72) from the field, and reached the 80-point threshold despite making just five triples. Offense was instead fed through the paint, with the Mount scoring 52 points in the lane. There were 16 steals that led to 22 fast break points — the most in a game since November 2019 against Frostburg State.
Central Connecticut (2-3, 2-3 NEC) was led by Emma McCamus and Anqelique Rodriguez, who each had nine. Ashley Forker added eight rebounds.