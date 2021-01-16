Loyola women’s basketball team’s weekend games postponed

It is the first time that two Mountaineers have recorded a double-double in the same game since Donald Carey (11 points, 12 assists) and Jonah Antonio (23 points, 10 rebounds) achieved the feat in a win over York College on November 21, 2017. Chong Qui records the first points-assists double double for the Mount since Junior Robinson had 20 points and 10 assists in a win at Saint Francis on January 13, 2018.