Loyola women’s basketball team’s weekend games postponed

The Loyola Maryland women’s basketball program may have the weekend off after Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against Lafayette were postponed because of a positive test for the coronavirus among the Leopards’ Tier 1 personnel.
But the Greyhounds are looking to add a new opponent sometimes during the weekend.
New dates for the games against Lafayette have not yet been determined.
Sacred Heart 79, Mt. St. Mary’s 71: A 4-0 Northeast Conference start by Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball, which would have been their best in 21 years, was denied by Sacred Heart. The Pioneers defended their home court and forged a split in the series.
Kendall Bresee earned her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added a career-high four blocks to the stat tally. Fellow senior Rebecca Lee (Old Mill) came within one point and one board of a double double. Kayla Agentowicz and Michaela Harrison reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Jessica Tomasetti had another fine showing with eight points — 4-of-4 from the floor.
Men
Mt. St. Mary’s 63, Merrimack 52: Deandre Thomas scored a game-high 18 points while Mezie Offurum and Damian Chong Que each tallied their first career double-double to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Merrimack at Knott Arena on Friday afternoon. The Mount swept the two-game Northeast Conference series to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the NEC.
In his fourth game with the Mountaineers, Thomas, a junior transfer from Samford, hit 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range for his season-high 18-point effort. Offurum finished with 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double while Chong Qui tallied 10 points and a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double as well.
It is the first time that two Mountaineers have recorded a double-double in the same game since Donald Carey (11 points, 12 assists) and Jonah Antonio (23 points, 10 rebounds) achieved the feat in a win over York College on November 21, 2017. Chong Qui records the first points-assists double double for the Mount since Junior Robinson had 20 points and 10 assists in a win at Saint Francis on January 13, 2018.
Coppin State roster: Yuat Alok has been added to the active roster. Alok will be immediately eligible for the Eagles who are set to play at archrival Morgan State on Saturday and Sunday.
A 6-foot-11 center from Auckland, New Zealand, Alok played two seasons at Chipola Community College, where he was once ranked as the top junior college prospect in the Nation before being ranked third by JUCORecruiting.com at season’s end. As a sophomore at Chipola, Alok averaged 12.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.1% from the field and 81.6% from the free throw line.
Alok played in 10 games at TCU during the 2018-19 season before transferring to University of Central Florida. In his time with the Horned Frogs, Alok averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. Alok recorded a career-high 11 points and six rebounds against CSU Bakersfield in his collegiate debut at TCU.