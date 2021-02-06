College of Charleston slips past Towson, 90-88, in double overtime | STATE BASKETBALL

Zep Jasper matched his career high with 21 points as College of Charleston narrowly beat visiting Towson, 90-88, in double overtime on Saturday.
Payton Willis had 17 points, including the 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game at 82, and eight assists for College of Charleston (6-8, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association).
Towson totaled 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Zane Martin scored a season-high 34 points for the Tigers (3-11, 2-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Charles Thompson scored a career-high 20 points and had three blocks. Nicolas Timberlake had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Cameron Copeland had 10 points, including the buzzer beating 3-pointer that tied the game at the end of regulation, and nine rebounds.
Brenden Tucker added 10 points, but went 1 of 2 from the foul line with 6.7 seconds to go at the end of the second OT, giving the Tigers a final shot but a 3-point attempt by Jason Gibson rimmed out.
Women
Towson 90, College of Charleston 81: The Tigers (8-3, 3-1 CAA) won their third straight game in their first outing since Jan. 24.
Kionna Jeter led Towson with 28 points and LaKaitlin Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shavonne Smith scored 15 points and Jaleah Nelson (McDonogh) contributed 12 points and nine assists in the victory.
The Tigers host Charleston (6-6) at SECU Arena again Sunday at 1 p.m.
Delaware State 68, Coppin State 55: Jalynda Salley notched a double-double while Marley Grenway scored a career-high 12 points off the bench for Coppin (1-8).
Salley made 6 of 12 shots from the floor and added a free throw to score a team-high 13 points while grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds along with a pair of blocks. Salley has 79 blocked shots in her career, tying her for eighth in CSU history with Leisel Harry (’04).
Grenway buried four 3-pointers in the second half to score all her points. A sophomore from Jessup, Grenway’s previous career-high was 11 points, set last season at Cincinnati.
Hope Evans had a solid all-around game for the Eagles, contributing eight points, four assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Unique Meyers added seven points of the bench and Abby Weiss hit a pair of 3s for six points.
Howard 70, Morgan State 68: The Bears (8-3) had a five-game winning streak halted by the Bison (9-2) as a last-minute charge came up just short.
Dahnye Redd scored 18 points and Ja’niah Henson scored 17 for Morgan State, while Adia Brisker contributed 13 points.