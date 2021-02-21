Loyola routs Lehigh; Navy dominates American | STATE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Loyola Maryland held host Lehigh University to 30.8% shooting from the field, and the Greyhounds led the entire game for a 75-47 victory Saturday in Stabler Arena.
Santi Aldama played just 23 minutes, but he scored 27 points and had seven rebounds. He made 11 of 18 shots from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Luke Johnson matched his career-high with 10 points, knocking down 5 of 6 shots. Jaylin Andrews (Boys’ Latin) added eight points, and Brent Holcombe had seven as 11 Greyhounds scored in the game.
Golden Dike led Loyola with eight rebounds and six assists.
Aldama scored 19 of his points in the first half, as Loyola (3-7 overall) steadily increased its lead.
The Greyhounds and Mountain Hawks (3-8) play the second of a two-game set on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Loyola’s Reitz Arena.
Navy 72, American 60: Junior guard Greg Summers led a dominant second half performance as the Navy men’s basketball team rallied to beat American, 72-60, at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.
Summers did most of his damage after intermission in posting a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder made 7 of 10 field goals and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Sophomore forward Patrick Dorsey drained three 3-pointers in scoring 15 points for Navy, which improved to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the Patriot League. Senior combination guard Cam Davis recovered from a rough start to finish with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen, who outscored the host Eagles 44-26 in the second half.
Sophomore forward Daniel Deaver came off the bench to contribute 10 points and seven rebounds for Navy, which continues to lead the South Division with a 4-1 record. The Midshipmen can sweep the regular season series by beating the Eagles again on Sunday (6 p.m.) in a game being televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Junior forward Josh Alexander scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead American (2-3), which could not hold a 34-28 halftime lead. Senior guard Jamir Harris added 15 points for the Eagles, who were playing for the first time in almost a month.
Mt. St. Mary’s at FDU: Mount St. Mary’s had a halftime lead over Fairleigh Dickinson, and was up by six points with less than 6 minutes to play in Saturday’s Northeast Conference clash. But the Mount needed a 3-pointer from Damian Chong Qui in the final seconds of regulation just to force overtime, and from there FDU pulled away for a victory.
The Mountaineers fell to 8-10 overall, 7-7 in the NEC with the road loss. Deandre Thomas led MSM with 15 points while Chong Qui, Nana Opoku, and Mezie Offrum each had 11, and Chong Qui collected seven assists. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8) outscored the visitors 7-2 in the extra period, and shot better than 51% for the game.
Jahlil Jenkins paced FDU with 24 points, a game high, and Brandon Rush added 15. Joe Munden Jr. totaled 14 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.
Fairleigh Dickinson led 69-66 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation after Jenkins connected on a layup. The Mount came up short on its next possession and had to foul, but the Knights missed a free throw and Chong Qui sank a 3-pointer at the other end with 5 seconds to play.
Fairleigh Dickinson regrouped from there, however, and sent Mount St. Mary’s to its third consecutive loss. The conference foes meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. at FDU.
Women
Howard 79, Coppin State 60: Aliyah Lawson scored a game-high 21 points as Coppin State (2-9, 2-7 MEAC) fell to Howard (11-3, 7-2) at PEC Arena. Lawson continued her impressive play with her second-straight 20-plus point game and her third in the last five games. A junior from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Lawson made five 3-pointers to match a season high and grabbed four rebounds.
Jalynda Salley also finished in double figures, recording 12 points and eight rebounds with two assists in just 18 minutes of playing time. Alexandria Hamilton added eight points while Nailah Delinois hit a pair of threes and Hope Evans chipped in with five points, six rebounds and a matched Hamilton with a team-high three assists.
Mt. St. Mary’s 92, Bryant 54: Michaela Harrison scored 35 points and Bridget Birkhead added 16 for the Mount (10-4, 9-2 NEC).
Drexel 71, Towson 55: The Tigers (11-5, 6-3 CAA) lost their second straight after having a six-game win streak halted. Towson’s leading scorer Kionna Jeter, averaging 32.1 points a game, was held scoreless in 20 minutes. Shavonne Smith led the Tigers with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyola Maryland at American: Taylor Brown hit a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to lift the Eagles (4-3) past the Greyhounds (0-9) in the Patriot League.
Taleah Dixon (McDonogh) led Loyola with 14 points and Emily McAteer had 12 points and nine rebounds.