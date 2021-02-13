Kionna Jeter scores 30 as Towson wins sixth straight in women’s basketball | STATE ROUNDUP

The backcourt duo of Kolbi Green (McDonogh) and Jennifer Coleman were dominant as they accounted for 51 of the team’s points. Green set her career-high with 26 points on nine of 15 shooting from the line and a seven of nine showing at the foul line. Green added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Coleman was right there with her junior classmate as she registered 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, while grabbing 15 rebounds and three steals.