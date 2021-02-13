Kionna Jeter scores 30 as Towson wins sixth straight in women’s basketball | STATE ROUNDUP

Towson women’s basketball team earned its sixth straight win and its first road Colonial Athletic Association victory with a 90-69 victory over host Northeastern on Saturday afternoon in the Cabot Center.
Towson’s Kionna Jeter scored her third performance of 30 or more points in a row and fifth of the season. Jeter put up 30 points in addition to shooting over 60% from both 3-point range (5-of-8) and the floor (11-of-18) for the Tigers (11-3, 6-1 CAA). The senior guard added a team-high seven assists and two steals.
The Tigers shot an impressive 54.1% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the arc.
Aleah Nelson (15) and Shavonne Smith (18) also scored in double digits. Nelson (McDonogh) contributed four rebounds, six assists and a game-high three steals.
Allie Kubek gave the Tigers a big effort, scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers. She grabbed six off the glass and had two helpers.
Towson’s Skye Williams netted seven of the teams’ 10 bench points. She shot 3-for-5 from the floor and grabbed three boards.
Mide Oriyomi had a big game for the Huskies (3-11, 2-9) posting her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 13 boards.
Navy 69, Loyola Maryland 60: Playing its first game in 20 days, Navy (3-6, 3-2 Patriot League) shot 58% over the final three quarters, including 72.7% from the field in a 20-point third quarter against the host Greyhounds (0-7).
The backcourt duo of Kolbi Green (McDonogh) and Jennifer Coleman were dominant as they accounted for 51 of the team’s points. Green set her career-high with 26 points on nine of 15 shooting from the line and a seven of nine showing at the foul line. Green added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Coleman was right there with her junior classmate as she registered 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, while grabbing 15 rebounds and three steals.
Isabella Therien had a season-high 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone for Loyola.
Men’s basketball
Northeast 76, Towson 67: Tyson Walker scored a career-high 36 points as Northeastern topped Towson, giving coach Bill Coen his 250th win.
Coen’s coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13 of 20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had five assists.
Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.
Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg), scored four on 1-of-6 shooting.
Lafayette 97, Loyola Maryland 94, 3OTs: Santi Aldama set the Loyola Maryland record, and matched the Patriot League record, for rebounds in a game with 22, but Lafayette came from behind to record a triple-overtime win.
His 22 were one more than Jimmy “jump shot” Smith had on Feb. 23, 1976 against American. The rebound total also ties Adonal Foyle’s 22 in a Colgate game against Army West Point in 1995.
Aldama tied his career-high with 30 points in the game and posted his third double-double in as many games. He has five this season and seven in his 18-game collegiate career.
His output was the first time a Loyola player has had 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in a game.
He was one of three Loyola players with double-doubles in the game, as he was joined by Golden Dike (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Jaylin Andrews (12 points, 10 rebounds). Those three were part of five Loyola players who scored 10 or more. Isaiah Hart had a season-high 13, and Kenneth Jones tallied 10 for the Greyhounds (1-7).
Lancaster Bible 67, Salisbury 65: The Sea Gulls erased a 14-point Lancaster Bible lead in the second half, but the comeback fell short. Johnny Fierstein led Salisbury (4-3) with 13 points.
Women’s lacrosse
Towson 10, Mount St. Mary’s 7: Freshman Lindsey Marshall scored three goals and won a game-high four draw controls as the visiting Tigers opened with a victory at Waldron Family Stadium.
Latest College Basketball
With the score tied at 4, Marshall scored back-to-back goals in a three-minute span to begin the second half giving the Tigers a 6-4 lead. Nicole Liucci then tallied to give Towson a three-goal advantage with 15:34 to play.