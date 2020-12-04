Towson-UMBC men’s basketball game canceled because of COVID caution

For the third time this week, the Towson men’s basketball team was forced to back out of a game, calling off Saturday afternoon’s game at UMBC because an identified individual may have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at Maryland Tuesday night, but that game was canceled per Big Ten protocol after Towson reported that a member of its program potentially tested positive. That same reason also cost the Tigers their home opener against Coppin State scheduled for Thursday night and now Saturday’s game at the Retrievers.
Towson (0-3) is scheduled to welcome George Washington (0-2) to SECU Arena on Monday at 7 p.m.
UMBC (1-1) is scheduled to play host to Delaware (0-0) at the UMBC Event Center on Tuesday at 4 p.m.