St. Francis puts a stop to Towson women’s basketball win streak | STATE ROUNDUP

After scoring 95 points or better in its previous three games, Towson’s women’s basketball team ran into a little tougher going Tuesday, falling to St. Francis (Pa.), 78-69.
The loss halted a three-game winning streak for the Tigers (5-2).
Towson was outrebound, 47-32, and made just 5 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.
Keonna Jeter led Towson with 19 points, but made just 6 of 23 field goal attempts. Shavonne Smith added 17 points and Aleah Nelson added 11 for the Tigers.
Lili Benzel led St. Francis (4-4) with 21 points, making 8 of 17 field goal attempts.
Towson opens Colonial Athletic Association competition in its next game, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at James Madison.
Men
Morgan State 65, Delaware 59: The Bears on Monday night bounced back from a tough home loss with their second straight victory on the road.
Senior standout Troy Baxter scored 12 of his team-high 22 points in the first half Monday, pacing Morgan State (3-2) to a nonconference win against Delaware at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Junior Lagio Grantsaan scored 13 points with seven rebounds and two steals for Morgan State, which won in its first meeting between the teams.
Ryan Allen scored 16 of his team-high 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Kevin Anderson, who entered as the Blue Hens (2-3) top scorer (15 points a game), was held to 12 points on just 2-of-13 shooting and was 0-for-7 from 3-point territory. Johnny McCoy added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Bears take a lengthy break before playing at Norfolk on Jan. 9.
Towson returns: The Tigers will be back on the court to play a road game against George Mason on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to resume nonconference play. It will be Towson’s first game since Nov. 27, the third contest of its time at the Mohegan Sun.
Towson, out of the Colonial Athletic Association, fell to Buffalo 74-65 in its last game to enter at 0-3 overall. George Mason, from the Atlantic 10 Conference, had its first game in nearly a month on Dec. 21, edged VMI 68-66 at home to improve to 3-1, its second win in a row.
Latest College Basketball
Former rivals in the CAA, George Mason leads the all-time series 32-11. Towson has won the last three meetings, including twice in nonleague play. On Nov. 12, 2016, Towson defeated George Mason 67-61 in Fairfax.