Mount St. Mary’s pauses women’s basketball schedule because of COVID-19 concerns | STATE ROUNDUP

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team has suspended its season due to coronavirus issues. The team announced a pause in all activities Saturday morning after discovering a positive test for COVID-19 among its Tier 1 personnel.
The revelation comes just 11 days after the program halted for the first time when two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The first pause cost the Mountaineers games against No. 14 Maryland on Dec. 8 and La Salle on Saturday, and games against Northeast Conference rival Wagner scheduled for Dec. 15 and 16 were pushed back to Feb. 9 and 10.
The latest suspension canceled Tuesday’s road game at Hofstra and postponed Saturday’s game at league foe Saint Francis, which will be rescheduled for a later date.
Albany 66, UMBC 56: The Great Danes (2-2) kept the host Retrievers (0-3) winless. Mya Moye led UMBC with 13 points, while Lyric Swann added 11 and Juliet Esadah added 10.
Men
UMBC 65, Albany 64: The Retrievers (5-1) edged host Albany for their fifth straight victory in the America East opener for both teams. Brandon Horvath (Southern) scored 18 points and had seven rebounds to lead UMBC, while R.J. Eytle-Rock and Darnell Rogers each scored 14.
Rogers put UMBC ahead 65-60 with 2:02 to go on a layup and the Retrievers held on for a victory against the Great Danes, who they face again on Sunday.
Virginia Tech 97, Coppin State 57: Anthony Tarke led the Eagles (1-6) with 19 points in a loss against the host Hokies (6-1). Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each scored 18 for Virginia Tech.
The Eagles visit Iona on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan State 63: Malik Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the host Bears (2-2) in the loss, while teammates Lagio Grantsaan and Trevor Moore each scored 13. West Virginia Tech (4-4) shot 50% from the field.