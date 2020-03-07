Conner Delaney-less Johns Hopkins men’s basketball falls, 104-96, to Penn State Harrisburg in NCAA Division III tournament first round

The Johns Hopkins men’s basketball program knows there will be a day when it will not have standout junior point guard Conner Delaney. The Blue Jays just didn’t think it would be Friday.
Delaney, the Centennial Conference Player of the Year missed the final 15:36 of the second half with an apparent right ankle injury, and Johns Hopkins’ valiant attempt to win without its floor general fell short in a 104-96 double overtime loss to visiting Penn State Harrisburg at Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore.
Sophomore forward Tom Quarry led the Blue Jays (24-4) with 31 points, and sophomore shooting guard Ethan Bartlett added 24 points and 12 rebounds. But the team ran out of gas in the second extra five-minute session.
Delaney had scored nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and had three assists and one rebound, but limped off the court with 15:36 left in the second half. He sat on a training table behind the team’s bench as a trainer tried to work on the ankle.
But things appeared bleak when Delaney had to be consoled by teammates who made their way to the table. He made his way to the locker room and returned in the first overtime wearing a protective boot.
When Delaney left, Johns Hopkins trailed, 49-42. Both teams traded points until the Lions owned a 62-55 lead with 9:08 left in the second half.
That’s when the Blue Jays embarked on a 15-0 run over the next 5:24. By the time Penn State Harrisburg freshman guard Nate Curry hit a mid-range jumper with 3:18 remaining, the Lions had gone 5:50 without a point, and Johns Hopkins led, 70-64.
But regulation ended with the score tied at 73-73. In the first overtime, sophomore point guard Donyae Baylor-Carroll drained a three-pointer from the top of the key to give Penn State Harrisburg an 83-80 lead with five seconds left. But freshman guard Carson James responded with a three-pointer of his own from the top of the key just before the buzzer sounded to send the game into a second extra session.
The second overtime was dominated by Baylor-Carroll, who scored 10 of his team’s first 14 points. The Lions’ leading scorer finished with a game-high 45 points on 12-of-27 shooting, including 9-of-18 from behind the three-point arc, and had six assists and five rebounds.
Baylor-Carroll was aided by Curry (19 points and five rebounds), sophomore forward Pedro Rodriguez (17 points, three rebounds and three assists) and sophomore forward Dylan Daniels (14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists).
Penn State Harrisburg (21-7), the North East Athletic Conference tournament champion, extended its winning streak to seven games and will meet Yeshiva (28-1) on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. The Maccabees routed WPI, 102-78, in a first-round game earlier in the day.
The Blue Jays lost for the first time since Feb. 12. The Centennial Conference tournament titlists lost at home in the NCAA postseason for the second time in three years.
The game was played with no spectators in the building after Johns Hopkins officials decided to ban fans due to concerns about three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County.