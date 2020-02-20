Pat Spencer was the best player in college lacrosse. He’s held his own as a Big Ten basketball player, too.

“He’s been playing in rec leagues for four years, and you come out to the Big Ten after not playing competitive basketball since high school and you’ve got to play in these environments against these teams, it’s a remarkable feat,” he said. “It shows what kind of athlete and what kind of competitor he is. It’s been great to have him. Even though he’s only been here with us for this one season, he’s left a mark on our program with his competitiveness, with his edge, with his swagger.