Morgan State women rout Norfolk State to ‘send a little message,' secure No. 2 seed in MEAC tournament

The outcome lifted the Bears (16-13, 12-4 MEAC) into a tie with the Spartans (18-11, 12-4) for second place in the league. Because they split their season series, the next tiebreaker involves their record against third-place North Carolina A&T (19-9, 11-5). Morgan State defeated the Aggies, 42-38, on Jan. 20, while Norfolk State lost to North Carolina A&T, 53-39, on Feb. 1. That means that the Bears will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament — their highest placement since the 2010-11 squad was also the No. 2 seed.