‘It gives me a fire’: Tragedy shaped Nakye Sanders’ life, but hasn’t broken Towson basketball player’s spirit

“Growing up in New York, there’s a lot of ways to go wrong — left and right — and we both had a lot of built-up anger, a lot of stuff,” he said, adding that he and his brother talk on the phone daily. “I felt like we weren’t coping right at the time because of my father’s passing. He was lashing out in school and trying to find his way, but one thing he knew with me was sports and how good I was. So whenever he saw me outside, he would say, ‘Nah, go to the basketball court.’ And whenever trouble came my way, he never let me get involved. He would make sure that I kept my path straight and narrow.”