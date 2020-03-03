The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team had few answers for Nneka Ezeigbo, and the same could be said for one of its coldest shooting performances of the season.
Ezeigbo, a 6-foot-2 senior center for visiting Robert Morris, finished with game highs in points (24) and rebounds (11), and the Mountaineers could not find their shooting touch in the second half as they stumbled to a 57-52 loss at Knott Arena on Monday night.
Had Mount St. Mary’s (19-10, 14-3 Northeast Conference) completed the season sweep of the Colonials, the team would have only needed a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night to capture the program’s first regular-season championship since the 2000-01 campaign and the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.
Instead, the Mountaineers will have to be content with the No. 2 seed — which they had locked up after defeating Merrimack, 62-53, on Feb. 23 — and hosting a quarterfinal Monday and a semifinal March 12.
Still, coach Maria Marchesano was visibly exasperated with the opportunity that she and the players had let slip away.
“We just didn’t play well enough,” she said. “They came here to win a conference championship, and that’s what they did. They outplayed us, they outhustled us. We had a lot of key contributors that we didn’t get production from. The first time we played them, we didn’t get production from people, and we were lucky to come away with a win [62-59 on Feb. 21]. You can’t have that happen twice. We had too many key players that didn’t produce for us tonight.”
Mount St. Mary’s got a team-best 15 points, three rebounds and three steals from sophomore point guard Michaela Harrison and 13 points and six assists from redshirt junior shooting guard Kendal Bresee. And junior shooting guard Bridget Birkhead came off the bench to compile 14 points and three rebounds.
But three starters in junior center Rebecca Lee (Old Mill), junior shooting guard Jatarrikah Settle (St. Frances) and redshirt junior shooting guard Kayla Agentowicz combined for 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting and six turnovers.
The Mountaineers’ problems began in the third quarter when they missed their first 10 shots. Robert Morris (21-7, 16-1) took advantage by turning a 27-19 deficit at halftime into a 36-27 lead with 4:29 left in the period.
By the time Birkhead hit a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary’s first field goal with 1:35 remaining, the team trailed, 40-31.
Marchesano said her players — who converted only 14.3% of their attempts (2-for-14) in that third quarter — sent the Colonials to the free-throw line too often in the third quarter (nine times), which disrupted the up-tempo style that the Mountaineers thrive on.
“We came out flat,” she said. “It all comes down to our energy. We put them on the free-throw line, and now we can’t play fast, and it takes us out of our game, and they created a Robert Morris type of game. We didn’t play our own type of game on our own floor.”
Robert Morris’ comeback in the third quarter was keyed by Ezeigbo, who scored her team’s first 11 points en route to scoring 15 in the second half. She was the only player on her team in double digits in points.
“She just has a ton of experience being out there in meaningful games and tough moments,” Colonials coach Charlie Buscaglia said of Ezeigbo, who ranks in the program’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocking and field-goal percentage. “So she’s grown so much over her four years. She has so much experience of playing in tough environments. Even if she’s missed a shot, she’s able to mentally come back for the next one. She just really showed that today. She didn’t have a hang-your-head mentality — whether it was a defensive mistake or a missed shot. She was right back on the next play.”
While the Mountaineers used several players to try to front Ezeigbo, Lee, their 6-2 post player from Severn, played only 3:27 the entire game.
“She didn’t play very well at all,” Marchesano said of benching Lee. “We started her in the second half, and we questioned whether we should start her. She got scored on twice in a row and fouled Nneka and didn’t box out. It’s tough. Rebecca Lee is somebody we need production from, and this is the second game in a row against Robert Morris where we got nothing from her.”
As puzzling as Monday’s outcome was, Marchesano pointed out that the team’s objectives are still viable.
“It doesn’t change the season we’ve had,” she said. “Obviously, we’re frustrated. We wanted to win the regular-season championship. But now we get an opportunity to go and win a conference championship in the tournament. We’ve got to rebound and get ready for FDU and prepare for the tournament.”
UMES 71, Howard 70: Adrienne Jones scored 13 points and Amanda Carney added 11 to help the visiting Hawks (7-21, 4-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) beat the Bison (14-14, 6-9). UMES, which has won consecutive games for the first time this season, finishes the regular season against Coppin State on Thursday.
Men
Howard 62, UMES 60: Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 12 points to lead the host Bison (3-27, 1-14 MEAC) to their first conference victory of the season.
Ahmad Frost scored 15 points and AJ Cheeseman added 13 for the Hawks (5-25, 4-11), who host Coppin State on Thursday in the regular-season finale.