Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball gets ‘satisfying’ revenge against Merrimack, 62-53, for 8th straight win

“They got off to a really good start offensively, which put pressure on us offensively,” she said. “I think we didn’t do a great job of really sticking to our game plan. Being down early, I think it then affected us in the sense that we took quicker shots and didn’t share the ball as well and kind of forced up some bad shots early. I think we turned it around and especially in the second half did a better job of taking great shots. Some of those, we just didn’t hit. But being down kind of set the tone at the beginning of the game, not the kind of tone we wanted to set.”