Morgan State women’s basketball sprints past Coppin State, 72-43, for fifth straight win

If the Morgan State women’s basketball team was dealing with a case of cabin fever, it found a remedy Tuesday evening.
In the second of a two-game series that was originally scheduled for Sunday but postponed by a winter storm, the visiting Bears outscored Coppin State by 18 points in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way in a 72-43 thumping at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore.
Sophomore point guard Ja’Niah Henson, a Baltimore resident and Roland Park graduate, scored a game-high 12 points, and senior shooting guard Elaija Demeza added 11 points to spur Morgan State (8-2, 5-1Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) to its fifth win in a row.
Henson, who contributed a game-best five assists, said the team was driven by a restless energy from being cooped up the past two days and a motivation to avoid allowing the Eagles to avenge a 69-51 loss on Saturday.
“The snow, it was very unfortunate how that took away that game on Sunday,” she said. “So we had to come out there and make a statement today.”
Demeza pulled down five rebounds, junior shooting guard Ashia McCalla chipped in 10 points and three rebounds, and redshirt senior forward Dahnye Redd compiled eight points and six rebounds.
Along the way, the Bears set or came close to enjoying season bests. Their 18 steals eclipsed 13 takeaways established in two games, and their 29-point victory was their largest margin this winter. They tied season highs in points and field goals (26) and fell just one 3-pointer short of a season-best nine.
“That was our first compete game that we’ve played,” said associate head coach Wanika Owsley, who continues to fill in for head coach Edward Davis Jr. who has been out since Dec. 18 due to medical reasons. “Now we made mistakes, but the game is full of mistakes and we bounced back from them. We had both high energy from the bench and on the floor.”
Morgan State got off to a torrid start, sprinting to an 11-2 opening by the first media timeout with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Over that same span, the Eagles turned the ball over seven times in eight possessions.
After a jumper from Bears graduate student center Nina Carpenter, junior shooting guard Abby Weiss’ 3-pointer from the right corner with 4:02 remaining ended a scoring drought of 3:35 for Coppin State. But Morgan State responded with a 13-3 run that included the final eight points of the quarter.
Redd capped that period with a block and jumper on the other end of the floor just before the buzzer sounded. She scored eight points in that quarter to give the Bears a commanding 26-8 advantage.
“It was just a great day offensively,” Henson said. “Shots were starting to fall today.”
After scoring 26 points in that opening frame, the Bears slowed in the second quarter, scoring 16 points. They went the first 3:09 with three turnovers and without a point until McCalla nailed a 3-pointer.
But the Eagles failed to take advantage, missing their first three shots before getting a lone layup from sophomore shooting guard Alexandria Hamilton. They did embark on a 6-0 run over 1:36 to close to within 35-19, but Demeza drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and senior shooting guard Sydney Searcy followed with a layup to help Morgan State enjoy a comfortable 42-21 advantage at halftime.
Coppin State opened the third quarter on an 8-4 burst in the first 4:31. But Bears sophomore shooting guard Adia Brisker dropped in a 3-pointer from the left wing and then made a steal before feeding graduate student guard Takara Wade for a layup, and Henson corralled an offensive rebound and sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to restore a 20-point lead.
At that point, Owsley liberally rotated eight other players, seven of whom finished with at least three points.
“We believe that our second five could start for us,” Owsley said. “A couple nights ago, we talked about subbing for our first around the six-minute mark and giving them a break and just keep rotating from there. It’s still a long season, and we don’t want to burn them out, and they’re good enough to do what they’re supposed to do. So as long as we keep it rolling, I think we’ll be all right.”
Coppin State turned the ball over 28 times, which the Bears converted into 32 points. Henson said the players had concentrated on their defense after watching film of Saturday’s game.
“Once you play a team once and you watch film, you kind of know what a team wants to do,” she said. “So we just stayed closed, and we had to play strong defense.”
Junior point guard Aliyah Lawson paced the Eagles (1-7, 1-5) with 11 points, and junior center Jalynda Salley totaled a career-high 17 rebounds and three blocks. But Coppin State dropped its fifth game in a row.
Men
Morgan State 95, Coppin State 82: The visiting Bears scored 12 of the game’s first 14 points and never trailed to complete a two-game sweep of the Eagles.
Morgan State (10-4, 5-2 MEAC) was fueled by junior shooting guard De’Torrion Ware’s 20 points off the bench, and he was joined by all five starters scoring at least 13 points, including 16 each from junior shooting guards Malik Miller (10 rebounds and three assists) and Trevor Moore (five rebounds, three assists and two steals).
“I just think our guys were ready,” coach Kevin Broadus said. “Our guys were ready from the start. They’re crosstown rivals, and when the bell rang, we swung like Mike Tyson.”
The Bears had 19 assists on 30 field goals and were a perfect 22-for-22 from the free-throw line. They picked up their fourth consecutive win.
In the second half, Coppin State scored seven unanswered points to draw within 68-64 with 10:51 remaining, but Morgan State responded with their own 8-2 spurt to regain a 76-66 lead. And after the Eagles scored three more points to trim the deficit to seven, the Bears scored six straight points to put the game out of reach at 82-69 with 6:07 left.
“We’ve got weapons all over the court, and you can’t just zone in on one of our guys because all of our guys are capable scorers, but they’re willing passers,” Broadus said. That’s the thing we try to sell to our guys, that everybody’s going to eat. We had 19 assists, and that’s the mark of a good team.”
Redshirt senior shooting guard Anthony Tarke paced Coppin State (6-11, 5-3) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Despite outscoring Morgan State in the paint 44-28, they shot only 22.2% (6-for-27) from 3-point range and just 66.7% (20-for-30) from the free-throw line.