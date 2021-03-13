Morgan State’s second-half rally comes up short in MEAC men’s basketball final

Ware, who scored 35 and 29 points in Morgan State’s two tournament wins, finished with 16 points. Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points. The Bears made only 3 of 17 from the arc, missing all seven of their second-half attempts, and just 16 of 25 free throws. They had 18 turnovers, only three more than the Spartans, but got the worst of it in terms of points off those errors (24-10).