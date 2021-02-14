Morgan State men’s basketball regrets ‘missed opportunity’ in second straight loss to Norfolk State, 68-65

“A lot was going through him, and we tried to make a conscious effort of attacking him defensively,” Jones said. “We know that he does jump around a lot and wants to block shots, and that being said, sometimes you’re going to catch a foul, and he happened to catch four of them. So we knew we had to get him out of the game some way, somehow because he was getting into a rhythm and we knew he was in for a big night. And 21 points is still a big night, but he was in for a bigger night if we didn’t get him out of rhythm. When he got back into the game, we started denying him the ball, and he got a little frustrated, and the rest was what it was.”