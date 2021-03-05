Tarke brothers of Coppin State men’s basketball headline MEAC awards

Anthony Tarke has showcased his all-around talent, leading the conference in rebounds at 8.4 per game and ranking second in minutes played at 35.0 per game. He’s also third in points at 16.4, seventh in shooting percentage at .474, eighth in offensive rebounds at 1.7, and ninth in assists at 3.7. He was just as prolific on the defensive end, leading the league in blocks at 1.9 and defensive rebounds at 6.7 and ranking second in steals at 2.7.