Tarke brothers of Coppin State men’s basketball headline MEAC awards

Anthony and Nendah Tarke left an indelible imprint in their first season with the Coppin State men’s basketball program, capturing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s three major end-of-season individual awards.
Anthony Tarke, a redshirt senior shooting guard who transferred from UTEP, earned the league’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. Nendah Tarke, a freshman shooting guard, was voted the Rookie of the Year.
Anthony Tarke has showcased his all-around talent, leading the conference in rebounds at 8.4 per game and ranking second in minutes played at 35.0 per game. He’s also third in points at 16.4, seventh in shooting percentage at .474, eighth in offensive rebounds at 1.7, and ninth in assists at 3.7. He was just as prolific on the defensive end, leading the league in blocks at 1.9 and defensive rebounds at 6.7 and ranking second in steals at 2.7.
Nendah Tarke ranked fifth in the MEAC in steals at 1.7, 17th in the MEAC in rebounds at 4.7 and 21st in points at 9.6 and was tied for 13th in defensive rebounds at 3.7.
Named to the conference’s first team and All-Defensive team, Anthony Tarke was joined on the first team by Eagles redshirt senior point DeJuan Clayton and Morgan State senior forward Troy Baxter.
Clayton trailed only Tarke among the Coppin State players in scoring at 15.3 points and led the team in assists at 4.9 and minutes at 36.9. He would have ranked fifth in the MEAC in points, second in assists and minutes if he had played 75 percent of the Eagles’ game, which is the minimum requirement to be considered for league rankings.
Baxter led the league in points at 16.9. He also ranked third in blocks at 1.5, sixth in three-point baskets at 1.9, eighth in free-throw percentage at .791, 11th in shooting percentage at .447 and offensive rebounds at 1.4, 12th in three-point shooting percentage at .344, and 18th in total rebounds at 4.7.
Baxter and Bears junior shooting guard Malik Miller were also named to the All-Defensive team. Miller ranked second in the conference in overall rebounds at 8.4, defensive rebounds at 5.8 and offensive rebounds at 2.5, third in steals at 2.1 and shooting percentage at .535, ninth in blocks at 0.9, 10th in points at 12.9 and free-throw percentage at .730, and 14th in assists at 2.2.
Miller and Morgan State junior shooting guard De’Torrion Ware were named to the second team. Nendah Tarke and Coppin State senior forward Koby Thomas were placed on the third team.
Nendah Tarke and redshirt freshman forward Kenan Sarvan were voted to the All-Rookie team.
>>Coppin State’s Aliyah Lawson and Jalynda Salley were named to MEAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams. Lawson earned Second Team honors while Salley was selected to the Third Team and All-Defensive Team.
>>Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui earned First Team All-Northeast Conference honors while redshirt junior forward Nana Opoku has been named the NEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Latest College Basketball
>>Towson’s Zane Martin and Charles Thompson earned honors in the men’s basketball postseason awards by the Colonial Athletic Association. Martin was placed on the All-CAA Second Team while Thompson was selected to the CAA All-Defensive Team.