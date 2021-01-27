Malik Miller’s first season at Morgan State was ‘mentally draining.’ Now it’s a reminder of how far he’s come.

“I 100% could have done way better in that game,” he said, referring to Sunday. “I don’t think I played that well honestly because I gave up a lot of turnovers [six], I missed some defensive assignments, I missed some free throws [three], I could have been a better leader on the court. There’s a variety of things that I could have done way better. And my team lost. So I feel like everything that I did on the court didn’t really mean anything.”