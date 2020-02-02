Santi Aldama’s debut punctuates Loyola Maryland men’s basketball’s 79-73 win against Navy

“Obviously, it was really exciting to have him back out on the court,” Hardy said. “Kudos to our medical staff, our athletic trainers, our strength and conditioning coaches. They’ve done a great job with his plan and his rehab. He’s a serious kid. That’s what’s best about him. If you ask him to do something, he’s going to do it. And he’s been very diligent with his work and very diligent about the process. It’s good to see him experience some success tonight.”