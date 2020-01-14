“We just didn’t have the hardness we needed to be successful defensively,” Hardy said. “Boston University is a good team. This is their third blowout win on the road, and they’re playing at a really high level right now. You have guys that can drive and they obviously have Mahoney, who is the best big in our league. … It was deflating for our guys. We were trying to switch defenses and stuff, but we don’t have any substance with that stuff.”