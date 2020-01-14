Even the return of Andrew Kostecka could not help the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team.
Kostecka, the shooting guard who leads the Greyhounds in scoring, ended a one-game absence, but Loyola looked listless and played poorly in a 85-53 demolition by visiting Boston University before an announced 1,109 at Reitz Arena on Monday night.
The Greyhounds absorbed their worst loss at home since Feb. 4, 2004, when Manhattan pummeled that squad, 91-54. It also marked the program’s worst home setback to a Patriot League opponent.
Kostecka, who had scored 21.4 points per game, sat out Saturday’s 65-62 loss to Lafayette after suffering a minor sprained ankle in the first half of a 92-70 setback at Colgate on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 189-pound senior paced Loyola (9-9, 1-4 Patriot League) once again with 13 points and chipped in five rebounds and three assists, but even he could not halt the onslaught by the Terriers (10-8, 4-1).
“I just felt like in the beginning when things didn’t go our way, we separated rather than come together,” coach Tavaras Hardy said. “We needed someone to say, ‘OK, we missed a couple of gimmes. So let’s get a stop and get some more opportunities.’ But I felt like everybody wanted to put it on their shoulders and try to get us back in the game, and that just became a spiral-down effect.”
The Greyhounds could take some solace in knowing that it was shorthanded once again. Freshman shooting guard Cam Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, missed his fourth consecutive start because of a hip injury, while senior guard Chuck Champion is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right foot suffered in a 78-71 loss at Lehigh on Jan. 5.
And freshman forward Santi Aldama continues to rehab his way back to the team after a knee operation in November.
Hardy sounded concerned that the team’s medical woes are impacting its mental outlook.
“These guys have all played with each other, but when things don’t go well early on, it’s like they think, ‘OK, well, maybe he’s hurt. So I’ll do it myself,’” he said. “And that’s just not the way we’re going to win games. We’ve got to come together.”
The Terriers, who picked up their third straight victory, demonstrated why they are one of the top contenders for the Patriot League championship. After Loyola freshman center Golden Dike converted a layup with 15:43 left in the first half, Boston University erupted for 13 consecutive points and a 17-2 advantage with 12:04 remaining.
A layup by Kostecka at the 11:57 mark ended a 3:46 scoring drought, and sophomore guard Jaylin Andrews (Boys’ Latin) added a layup 56 seconds later. But the Terriers appeared undaunted, scoring 16 of the game’s next 18 points.
Consider: when sophomore guard Kenneth Jones splashed a 3-pointer from the left corner with 3:41 left in the first half, it pushed the Greyhounds into double digits with 11 points. Boston University owned a 42-17 lead at halftime.
At the break, Loyola had more turnovers (eight) than field goals made (seven), and the Terriers had more rebounds (28) than the Greyhounds had field-goal attempts (27). Boston University also converted 50% of its shots (17-for-34), while Loyola had shot just 25.9% (7-for-27).
“We just didn’t have the hardness we needed to be successful defensively,” Hardy said. “Boston University is a good team. This is their third blowout win on the road, and they’re playing at a really high level right now. You have guys that can drive and they obviously have Mahoney, who is the best big in our league. … It was deflating for our guys. We were trying to switch defenses and stuff, but we don’t have any substance with that stuff.”
Greyhounds freshman center Golden Dike finished with 11 points and five rebounds, and Jones contributed 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Despite a somewhat off night from senior forward Max Mahoney (nine points and five rebounds), the Terriers got more than enough from junior guard Javante McCoy (13 points, three assists and three steals), sophomore forward Walter Whyte (12 points and eight rebounds) and junior forward Sukmail Mathon (12 points and six rebounds) as they collected their third road win in the last four games.
“I think defensively and offensively, it was one of our better nights,” coach Joe Jones said. “It’s been blooming a little bit. You saw it in different segments of some games. In the games that we lost, we thought we played hard, but we just didn’t execute or finish plays that we could have made.”
Loyola Maryland@Army
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Video: Patriot League Network