Loyola Maryland men’s basketball still searching for answers after 6th straight loss, 93-91 to American in OT

Another game, another loss in heartbreaking fashion for the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball program.
Four days after squandering a 15-point lead in the second half in a one-point loss at Army West Point, the Greyhounds rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half against American and sent the game into overtime. But senior point guard Sa’eed Nelson sank two of three free throws with 0.3 of a second left in the extra frame to help the visiting Eagles escape Reitz Arena with a 93-91 win before an announced 724 on Wednesday night.
Loyola, which fell to 9-11 overall and 1-6 in the Patriot League after dropping its sixth consecutive game, last won Jan. 2, when it defeated Holy Cross, 80-70, in the conference opener for both sides.
Wednesday’s setback was the third frustrating loss in the past four games for the Greyhounds, who played without a pair of freshmen in guard Cam Spencer (hip) and forward Santi Aldama (knee surgery). They fell, 65-62, against Lafayette at home on Jan. 11 and 81-80 at Army West Point on Saturday. The latter occurred on a Black Knights 3-pointer with one second left.
“It’s hard,” coach Tavaras Hardy said. “Our guys battled tonight. No excuses. We all know we’re beat up, but we fought. We’ve got to keep working and improve in certain areas. But the fight was there unlike our last home game [an 85-53 loss to Boston University on Jan. 13]. This group is learning to play with different lineups and different guys, and that’s what the first step is all about. So I’m pleased with that. The result is not what we wanted, but we understand that we took a good step.”
Loyola senior guard Andrew Kostecka led all scorers with 32 points and added four rebounds and three assists, but fouled out with 3:55 left in overtime. Sophomore guard Jaylin Andrews scored a career-high 25 points, collected seven rebounds, and made four steals, but the Owings Mills resident and Boys’ Latin graduate did not take much solace from his performance.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is a win if we want to get where we want to be, and that’s the [NCAA] tournament,” he said. “It can be anybody’s night on any day, and I promise you that they would want a win more than scoring a career high, too.”
Trailing 63-56 with 12:14 left in the second half, the Greyhounds clawed back into contention and used a long 3-pointer from the left elbow by Kostecka with seven seconds left to knot the score at 84 and send the game into overtime. Kostecka opened the extra period with a dunk off the opening tip, but after junior point guard Isaiah Hart came up with a defensive rebound, his pass to Kostecka was intercepted by junior guard Stacy Beckton Jr., who was promptly fouled by Kostecka.
With the score tied at 91, Eagles sophomore forward Connor Nelson stole the ball, which eventually found its way to Sa’eed Nelson, who was fouled several feet behind the three-point line by senior forward KaVaughn Scott with 0.3 of a second left.
Nelson drained the first two of three free throws, and Andrews’ last-second heave missed its target. Hardy did not disagree with the foul call on Scott.
“We definitely fouled. I knew it as it happened,” he said. “We teach our guys to jump straight up and not to lunge forward in that situation. There’s no reason to try to block that shot. He’s going to shoot a shot that he’s not capable of making, and if he banks it in, so be it. But you’ve got to give yourselves a chance there. It’s something we talked about, and we just didn’t execute.”
Andrews did not sound worried about his teammates being exasperated by the lack of success.
“We fought in the game, but it just wasn’t the result we wanted,” he said. “We’ve got to keep coming together and try to find a way to get the result we want at the end of the day.”
Sa’eed Nelson finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for American (9-9, 5-2), who won for the fifth time in their past six games. Senior center Mark Gasperini had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Connor Nelson contributed 16 points, five assists and three steals. The Eagles had three more players finish with at least 10 points.
Navy 60, Boston U. 58, OT: The visiting Mids (10-7, 4-2 Patriot League) outscored the Terriers (10-9, 4-2) in overtime, 9-7, to win. Greg Summers had a game-high 19 points and Cam Davis had 17 points for Navy. The Mids will host Army on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
UMBC 69, Hartford 60: The visiting Retrievers (8-12, 1-4 America East) outscored the Hawks (10-10, 3-2) in the second half, 38-26, to win. R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 19 points for UMBC. The win broke a four-game losing streak.
Goucher 47, Juniata 46: Cameron Isaacs (Randallstown) made a layup with eight seconds left as the visiting Gophers (4-12, 1-4 Landmark Conference) beat the Eagles (4-12, 1-4). Isaacs finished with 13 points.
Hood 111, Stevenson 62: Mason Wang scored a game-high 30 points to lead the host Blazers (11-6, 4-4 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) over the Mustangs (5-12, 2-6).
Women
Navy 46, Boston U. 41: The host Mids (6-12, -16 Patriot) went on a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Terriers (8-10, 3-4). Lindsay Llewellyn had 14 points and Morgan Taylor had 10 points for Navy, who halted a nine-game losing streak.
UMBC 61, Hartford 54: Te’yJah Oliver scored a game-high 24 points to lead the host Retrievers (5-12, 1-5 America East) over the Hawks (0-19, 0-6). Hartford outscored UMBC 26-17 in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short.
American 63, Loyola Maryland 44: The host Eagles (7-10, 3-4 Patriot League) went on a 23-5 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Greyhounds (4-14, 1-6). Alexis Gray had 11 points for Loyola, which hosts Bucknell on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Frostburg State 73, West Virginia Wesleyan 57: Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) scored 16 points, Morgan Dombroski (St. John’s Catholic Prep) had 14 points and Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) had 13 points to lead visiting Frostburg State (3-14, 2-9 Mountain East Conference) over West Virginia Wesleyan (3-14, 1-10). The win broke a four-game losing streak.
Dickinson 62, McDaniel 55: Mallory Conroy (Marriotts Ridge) had 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the host Green Terror (6-9, 3-8 Centennial Conference) fell to the Red Devils (8-7, 6-4). The loss ended a three-game winning streak.
Washington College 65, Bryn Mawr 51: Taylor Samuels scored 12 points to lead the visiting Shorewomen (7-10, 4-8 Centennial) over the Owls (1-15, 0-11).
Gettysburg 52, Johns Hopkins 44: The host Bullets (15-1, 11-0 Centennial) outscored the Blue Jays (10-6, 7-4), 29-21, in the second half to win. Diarra Oden had 15 points for Hopkins.
Juniata 86, Goucher 64: The visiting Eagles (4-12, 1-4 Landmark) opened with a 27-16 run and handed the Gophers (4-12, 0-5) their 10th straight loss.
Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.