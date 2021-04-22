Loyola Maryland gets commitment from Virginia Player of Year | COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Anthony was voted Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and became the first three-time recipient of the award. He averaged 17.5 points, which ranked fifth in the ODAC. Anthony shot 53.3% from the floor (73-137), 50% on three-pointers (28-56) and 87.8% from the free throw line (36-41). He was second in the league with 6.3 assists per game and fourth in assist/turnover ratio at 2.7. Anthony has 1,427 career points, which ranks 14th on R-MC’s all-time list. He is third in program history with 562 career assists and 187 career steals. His career free throw percentage of 87.6% is second in program history.