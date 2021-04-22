Loyola Maryland gets commitment from Virginia Player of Year | COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chris Kuzemka, the 2021 Virginia Class 6 Player of the Year, has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball program for the 2021-2022 season.
A guard from Centreville High School in Northern Virginia, Kuzemka led the Wildcats to their second straight state title, scoring 26 points in this year’s semifinal against Hayfield High School and 21 in the championship game versus Potomac High School.
In 16 games during the shortened 2020-2021 season, Kuzemka averaged 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Wildcats and was named the Concord District, Northern Region and State Player of the Year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Loyola basketball family,” Loyola coach Tavaras Hardy said. “I was instantly impressed the moment my staff brought his film to our recruiting meeting. Additionally, the more we watched, and the more we spoke with Chris, his family and his coaches, it became very obvious Chris would be a perfect fit for program. He’s tough, a winner and incredibly skilled, and he rounds out an extremely talented five-person 2021 recruiting class”
Kuzemka, who hails from Clifton, Virginia, played AAU Basketball for Team Takeover in 2018, helping the club reach the Peach Jam Final Four and win the AAU National Championship. He later played for VA Premier in 2020.
An accomplished football player at Centreville, Kuzemka originally intended to accept a preferred walk-on spot as a wide receiver at Virginia Tech before his standout senior season on the hardwood redirected him back to his “first love.”
Kuzemka joins four other newcomers to the Greyhounds’ Class of 2025: David Brown III, twins Milos and Veljko Ilic and Nick Marshall.
Anthony honored: Randolph-Macon senior guard Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) was named the Player of the Year in the South Region by D3hoops.com
Anthony was voted Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and became the first three-time recipient of the award. He averaged 17.5 points, which ranked fifth in the ODAC. Anthony shot 53.3% from the floor (73-137), 50% on three-pointers (28-56) and 87.8% from the free throw line (36-41). He was second in the league with 6.3 assists per game and fourth in assist/turnover ratio at 2.7. Anthony has 1,427 career points, which ranks 14th on R-MC’s all-time list. He is third in program history with 562 career assists and 187 career steals. His career free throw percentage of 87.6% is second in program history.