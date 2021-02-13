Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball turns back comeback effort, uses stifling defense to defeat Long Island University, 64-46

EMMITSBURG — When the Long Island University men’s basketball team rallied with eight consecutive points to take a one-point lead in the second half of a key Northeast Conference game Friday afternoon, the script looked awfully familiar to Mount St. Mary’s. After all, the Mountaineers had pulled off a similar feat to complete a 66-60 comeback win against those same Sharks the night before.
But Mount St. Mary’s spoiled LIU’s bid for a storybook ending, scoring 27 of the game’s final 35 points to emerge with a 64-46 victory at Knott Arena.
Junior point guard Damian Chong Qui, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate, led all scorers with 16 points and added nine assists and four rebounds. Redshirt junior power forward Nana Opoku had 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, finishing one rebound shy of his second double-double in as many games, and junior small forward Mezie Offurum contributed 15 points, six rebounds and three steals to help the Mountaineers (8-7, 7-4 NEC) complete a two-game sweep of the Sharks and win for the sixth time in their past eight games.
Opoku acknowledged feeling a slight sense of déjà vu when LIU dug out of a nine-point deficit at halftime to assume a 38-37 lead with 13:53 remaining in the second half.
“In a way, yeah, but we just knew that we had to rally around each other and make sure that we were all on the same page,” he said. “We had to remember the task at hand regardless of the situation.”
But the positive vibes from freshman guard Kyndall Davis’ offensive rebound and subsequent put-back quickly dissipated for the Sharks, who then proceeded to miss 15 consecutive shots. When junior point guard Jermaine Jackson Jr. converted a running jumper with 1:45 left, that marked LIU’s first field goal in 12:08.
The Sharks missed 16 of their last 18 attempts from the floor en route to their lowest production of the season, and Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad credited assistant coach Matt Miller with coordinating a defensive strategy that held LIU 29 points below their season average.
“He does a really great job of making adjustments from game to game, and a lot of it was personnel-based,” Engelstad said. “The guys that we wanted to shoot shot the shots. It was our guys carrying out their assignments and putting us in a position for them to shoot low-percentage shots, and that’s a credit to our guys for following the plan.”
Opoku pointed out that the coaches made a change in the second half to assign the 6-foot-8 Offurum to mark the 5-10 Jackson, who had scored 19 points on Thursday night, but was limited to 13 on Friday.
“We changed up the matchups a little bit,” he said. “We put Mezie on one of their better guards, Jermaine Jackson Jr., to speed him up. And everybody else was locking into their personnel. It was a team effort overall.”
On the flip side, the Mountaineers closed the final 12:42 with a 27-8 burst fueled by Chong Qui, Offurum and Opoku. Chong Qui scored nine points, Offurum five, and Opoku four during that spurt.
“It shows that we’re resilient and that we can take a punch,” Offurum said of the comeback. “It’s a game of runs, and you just have to withstand their run, and then make one of your own. We stick together throughout everything and use our defense as our backbone.”
Offurum had missed his first four 3-pointers, but drained his fifth attempt from the left wing that capped a 10-0 run and gave Mount St. Mary’s a 47-38 advantage with 6:55 remaining.
“I was very excited when I hit that three because in the past couple of games, I’ve been struggling from there,” he said. “So that three came at a pretty good time. It took a little pressure off, and it was much needed. Perfect timing.”
Opoku scored nine of this points in the first half, which was a welcomed departure from Thursday night’s first 20 minutes when he went scoreless. He even nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, only his sixth in 29 tries this season.
“I’d definitely say that it was a slow start to that first game,” he said. “I definitely knew that I had to come out with the same intent from that second half. I had to set the tone with my energy and help my team.”
Offurum and Opoku anchored a frontcourt that got six points and eight points from redshirt power forward Malik Jefferson, who labored under the burden of four personal fouls. Engelstad was effusive in his praise of Offurum and Opoku.
“Mezie made some great plays,” he said. “He had the great finish with his left hand [on a hook shot in the lane], and then he had the big three. We knew he was going to do that. He’s not shooting it as well as he’s capable of, but he’s going to start getting it going here. Nana was terrific all night. I told him at halftime, ‘We’re going to need two halves from you tonight,’ and he did that with 15 and nine. When he’s playing like that and he’s that aggressive, there’s not many fours like him in our conference.”
In addition to Jackson, LIU (7-7 overall and in the league) got 11 points and seven rebounds from redshirt senior power forward Ty Flowers. Redshirt junior forward Eral Penn, a St. Frances graduate, finished with six points and nine rebounds, but the Sharks committed 12 turnovers that the Mountaineers converted into 17 points.
WAGNER@MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Latest College Basketball
Tuesday, 7 p.m.