McDonogh grad Noah Locke transfers from Florida to Louisville in men’s basketball

By
Associated Press
Apr 14, 2021 7:37 AM
McDonogh graduate and Baltimore native Noah Locke has transferred from Florida to Louisville. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Louisville has announced that former Florida guard Noah Locke, a McDonogh graduate, has transferred to the program after an impressive perimeter shooting career with the Gators.

The 6-foot-3 Locke averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as while starting 24 of 25 contests as a Gators junior. He made a team-best 57 3-pointers on 141 attempts and averaged 2.3 made 3s per outing to rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference. Locke’s 217 3s rank ninth in school history.

The Baltimore native joins a Cardinals squad that made an Atlantic Coast Conference-low 5.4 made 3s per game and were its second worst shooting from behind the arc (31%).

Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a release that the program is excited to add a player of Locke’s caliber to the backcourt and added, “his college experience at the SEC level has him prepared to provide a huge boost for our program.”

