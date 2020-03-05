Back in NCAA DIII tournament, Johns Hopkins men’s basketball has the look of a ‘very dangerous’ contender

Seconds before Conner Delaney’s game-winning, mid-range jump shot from the right elbow sent the Johns Hopkins men’s basketball team to a 73-71 upset of No. 1 Swarthmore in Saturday’s Centennial Conference tournament final, coach Josh Loeffler thought about calling a timeout to set up a play.
But Delaney, the junior point guard who was named Tuesday as the league’s Player of the Year, did something he had never done before: he waved off Loeffler.
“I thought it for a second,” Loeffler said. “And then I was like, ‘We’re not going to call one.’ And he waved, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”
Delaney appreciated Loeffler’s faith in him.
“At that point in the game, he had a lot of trust in me to make decisions throughout the game and try to make plays,” Delaney said. “Our entire team had done a good job of that up to that point.”
Loeffler’s belief in Delaney and the rest of the players has been justified in an NCAA Division III tournament appearance for the second time in the past three years. The Blue Jays (24-3) will host the first- and second-round games on Friday and Saturday at Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore. Yeshiva (27-1) and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (20-7) will play at 1 p.m. before Penn State Harrisburg (20-7) and Johns Hopkins clash at 6 p.m.
Dave McHugh — host of “Hoopsville,” a talk show dedicated to Division III basketball, and broadcast director of D3hoops.com — said several factors make the Blue Jays “very dangerous.”
“They have one of the more dynamic guards at least in this region in Conner Delaney,” said McHugh, a Goucher graduate who lives in Hunt Valley. “There are times he can put the team on his shoulders and go ‘off script,’ but still have his team on the same page. He has an explosive first step, and I’ve seen him beat defenders and help defense even when they know where he is going. They also can be a very dangerous outside shooting team. When they are on, they are lights-out from deep.
"Hopkins also takes care of the ball very well, usually not turning it over very much due to their discipline — thus avoiding mistakes. That results in their ability to string runs together and are either never out of games or can put games away.”
Depending on who you talk to, the seeds for the team’s success after a 2018-19 season — in which it went 18-9 and lost to the Garnet in the league tournament championship game but was left out of the NCAA postseason — had different beginnings.
Delany said a season-opening 78-74 upset of then-No. 9 Christopher Newport at Goldfarb was the kind of encouragement a team composed of five freshmen, six sophomores and two seniors needed.
“We had a lot of expectations coming into the season, and we were also so young and had a lot of guys that hadn’t played that much college basketball yet,” said Delaney, one of three juniors. “I think getting off on the right track against a really good team like Christopher Newport kind of propelled us into what we could possibly be to this point right now.”
Johns Hopkins lost only three times, but two occurred over a three-game span in December. There was a 67-62 setback at Swarthmore on Dec. 10, a 19-day layoff to accommodate for finals exams, an 81-70 victory over Drew on Dec. 29, and a 72-65 loss to Stevens the next day in the Ducks’ own Holiday Tournament final.
Loeffler said that stretch served as a reminder that the coaches and players had some work to do.
“We were doing some really good things, but leaving some details out of it that we had to clean up or else we weren’t going to reach our goals that we had for ourselves,” he said. “I think from those games against Swarthmore and Stevens, we were able to refocus on being as precise and detailed as possible.”
Sophomore forward Tom Quarry noted an 86-83 overtime win at conference foe Washington College in which the Blue Jays overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half.
“It really took a total team effort and a lot of determination and perseverance to come all the way back and win that game in overtime,” he recalled. “We learned that just that no matter how bleak things seem in the moment, if we keep our faith, we’re going to get it done. We do have a real shot to get it done. It’s not just a cliché.”
Both Quarry and Delaney said they can’t afford to overlook their first-round opponent. Penn State Harrisburg boasts four players shooting better than 37% from 3-point range, and 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Dylan Daniels leads the nation in blocks per game at 4.6.
“They need to focus against Penn State Harrisburg,” McHugh said. “They can be tough even though they’re coming out of the NEAC [North Eastern Athletic Conference]. They’re previous CAC [Capital Athletic Conference] members. So they are battle-tested as a program.”
But Johns Hopkins has won 15 of its past 16 games and should not be lacking in confidence, according to Loeffler.
“We theoretically beat the No. 1 team in the country at their place,” he said. “So if we don’t believe we can beat anybody coming off of that, I don’t know what would make us believe. If you beat the No. 1 team in the country on their home floor, I would think you should believe you can compete with anyone.”
NCAA Division III tournament first round
PENN STATE HARRISBURG@JOHNS HOPKINS
Friday, 6 p.m.