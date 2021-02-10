Towson women’s basketball taps into speed to outrace James Madison, 83-74, for fifth straight win

“She was telling me, ‘Don’t walk the ball up the court. That’s not how we play. That’s what kind of starts us off,’” said Nelson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate who compiled 13 points and six assists. “And I remember one of my teammates, [junior shooting guard] Shavonne Smith [who chipped in 10 points and six rebounds], was saying, ‘Look, I’m running the floor. Look for me.’ That’s what we did, and that’s how we got that point spread up, just pushing the ball. That’s what we’re known for.”