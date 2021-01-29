Two rallies not enough as Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball falls to Fairleigh Dickinson, 59-54

“We can’t put our finger on one single thing that we did wrong today. It’s literally way too many to list,” she said. “We didn’t execute offensively, the little details that we talked about, the little tweaks we had for this game. We did not execute defensively. The little schemes we had in place for their specific offense, we did not execute. We missed so many layups. We missed free throws. Got outrebounded [41-32]. Forced them into 24 turnovers and didn’t capitalize really enough of them. It was a full, complete bad game for us. Our girls fought hard, and they played hard until the end. But when you’re playing a good team like FDU, you’ve got to do some things right, and there’s not a lot we did right today.”