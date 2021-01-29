Two rallies not enough as Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball falls to Fairleigh Dickinson, 59-54

EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team waited more than 10 months for the matchup it had been seeking. And the Mountaineers will need to wait another day to get the outcome they want.
In the first meeting between Mount St. Mary’s and Fairleigh Dickinson since their highly anticipated matchup in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on March 12 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the visiting Knights scored the game’s first 13 points and held on for a 59-54 win Thursday night at Knott Arena.
The setback dropped the Mountaineers to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference. That they lost to Fairleigh Dickinson for the second game in a row was secondary to losing ground to Saint Francis (8-4, 6-0) in the race for the league’s regular-season championship.
“I think any loss at this point is frustrating,” said redshirt senior guard Kendall Bresee, who compiled game highs in points (23) and rebounds (13) and added four assists and four steals. “It doesn’t matter what team it is. Now we’re in the conference, so every game is a huge game. I think that [postponed matchup in the NEC tournament] was a year ago. So right now, any loss for us is very frustrating.”
Mount St. Mary’s, which will host the Knights (8-4, 4-3) on Friday at 4 p.m., will not have much time to address several points of exasperation. After scoring 81 and 95 points in back-to-back routs of Central Connecticut last weekend, the offense was limited to a season-worst 54 points on 33.8% shooting (22-for-65), which included a 22.7% rate (5-from-22) from 3-point range.
The defense also allowed Fairleigh Dickinson — which has won four straight and five of its past six — to convert 53.3% of its attempts (8-for-15) in the first quarter and 75% (6-of-8) in the fourth. There were other issues that irked Mountaineers coach Maria Marchesano.
“We can’t put our finger on one single thing that we did wrong today. It’s literally way too many to list,” she said. “We didn’t execute offensively, the little details that we talked about, the little tweaks we had for this game. We did not execute defensively. The little schemes we had in place for their specific offense, we did not execute. We missed so many layups. We missed free throws. Got outrebounded [41-32]. Forced them into 24 turnovers and didn’t capitalize really enough of them. It was a full, complete bad game for us. Our girls fought hard, and they played hard until the end. But when you’re playing a good team like FDU, you’ve got to do some things right, and there’s not a lot we did right today.”
Despite a lethargic start, Mount St. Mary’s made a comeback thanks to an 8-0 run that narrowed the deficit to 22-21 with 4:28 left in the second quarter and Bresee standing at the free-throw line to complete a three-point play. But she missed the free throw, and the Knights responded with their own 8-0 spurt to take a 30-21 advantage into halftime.
After trailing by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, the Mountaineers rallied again, closing the gap to 53-51 with 4:40 remaining in the final period. But in a sequence that will likely haunt the players and Marchesano alike, Bresee stole the ball on a Fairleigh Dickinson inbounds play and fed junior point guard Michaela Harrison on a two-on-one fastbreak. But Harrison bobbled the ball and was whistled for traveling.
On the Knights’ next possession, Bresee blocked freshman guard Devyn Scott’s layup attempt, but redshirt sophomore shooting guard Aryna Taylor’s 3-point attempt from the right wing rimmed in and out. On Fairleigh Dickinson’s ensuing possession, Harrison poked the ball away from sophomore forward Maria Roters and after catching a lead pass from redshirt senior shooting guard Kayla Agentowicz, missed a contested layup on the other end.
Roters, who led the Knights with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, converted a layup with 2:49 left and Scott sank a jumper 34 seconds later to make the score 57-51, and Mount St. Mary’s could not get closer.
“That was a dagger,” Marchesano said. “As a coach, that’s such a helpless feeling. You climb all the way back into the game, and you’ve got three or four opportunities not only to tie it, but to take the lead, and you just can’t capitalize on what seems like just an automatic two points. I think Kendall made the right play by giving that up to Michaela there, and then we fumble it, and we can’t get a layup. That hurts. We see a couple of those threes go in and out and bounce around. We think they might go in, and they don’t. Those are very deflating.”
Added Taylor, who scored 16 points with four 3-pointers: “It definitely is frustrating, but things happen. We just weren’t able to put the ball through the hoop today. We just have to move on. We had to get back on defense, we had to create another stop, create another steal. We were able to do that. We just weren’t able to capitalize off of that tonight.”
Bresee did not disagree with the notion that she and her teammates were exhausted trying to dig out of deep holes throughout the game.
“Fatigue definitely set in at the end of the second and at the end of the fourth because of the runs,” she said. “We pushed it in transition a lot. It’s deflating knowing that we were that close and knowing that we were not capable today of getting over that little hump and scoring and going up one or two points. But I think we fought to the end.”
Bresee and Taylor predicted that the coaches would work feverishly to identify areas to fix before Friday’s game. After Thursday, the best the Mountaineers can hope for is a split.
“It’s just hard losing in the conference, especially on the run we were going,” Taylor said. “We wanted to maintain homecourt advantage, but things happened, and we just have to bounce back with it tomorrow.”
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON@MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Friday, 4 p.m.