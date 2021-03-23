Baltimore native Kim English named men’s basketball coach at George Mason

“Kim English is a rising star in the college basketball world,” Edwards said in statement. “He is a tremendous communicator, tireless worker and a natural leader. He develops a unique rapport with his players, which fuels their development and enriches their overall experience as student-athletes. His success at the highest levels of the game, elite recruiting ability and knowledge of the [Delaware-Maryland-Virginia] area will provide our program with an outstanding foundation to establish a standard of competitive excellence in the Atlantic 10 and at the national level.”