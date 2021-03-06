Coach Diane Richardson, point guard Aleah Nelson expected back for Towson women’s basketball

Towson won the first game, 77-66, on Thursday, but the last-place Seahawks pulled off the upset in the second game, 75-65, on Friday. The loss dropped the Tigers (13-8 overall and 8-6 in the CAA) from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. They will meet No. 5 seed Hofstra (7-11, 5-7) in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Elon’s Schar Center for the right to advance to Friday’s semifinal date against either top-seeded Delaware (19-3, 16-2) or the winner between No. 8 seed College of Charleston (6-8, 2-6) or No. 9 seed UNC Wilmington (5-14, 2-11).