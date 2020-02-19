How do you lead a team in scoring coming off the bench? Wake up as early as Bowie State’s Cameron Hayes.

The drive from his home in Randallstown to the Bowie State campus can take men’s basketball coach Darrell Brooks a little more than an hour, and he usually arrives there between 8:30 and 9 a.m. There were times during the 2017-18 season, though, when an alarm clock seemed almost redundant.
That’s because then-sophomore shooting guard Cameron Hayes would call Brooks at 7 a.m. and ask him to open the A.C. Jordan Arena in Bowie so that he could work out.
“That happened a lot,” Brooks recalled, laughing. “Our assistants’ phones would ring. But that’s how he is all the time. He can get 20 [points] in a game and when the gym clears out, if you come back in, you will find him in there. It could be hours. He’s in there until he feels like he’s got to go.”
Hayes, who said he developed a relationship with security members so that they will open the gym for him, said 7 a.m. is actually a little late for his tastes.
“I usually try to go around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. just to get in early,” he said. “I like to get in there before everyone else gets up and work. That’s what I like to do.”
The early-morning shooting sessions appear to agree with Hayes, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound transfer from Stevenson. Now a senior, he has scored a team-high 14.6 points per game for the Bulldogs, who are 16-10 overall and 8-5 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, third in the Northern Division.
What is unusual about Hayes’ development as the team’s offensive leader is that he is not a consistent member of Bowie State’s starting five. Of the 26 games he has played this winter, he has come off the bench for 23 of them.
“I wouldn’t mind starting, but at this point, I just want to do what’s best for the team,” he said. “Some guys play better if they start and some guys play better when they’re coming off the bench, and some guys just play the game regardless. I haven’t really thought about it much. I mean, of course you would love to start. I think any competitor wants that, to start the game out, especially against their first five players. But I’m OK with it.”
Brooks said former Bulldogs such as Byron Westmoreland and Ray Gatling were productive reserves as well before earning starting roles. But he acknowledged that having a bench player lead the team in scoring is somewhat rare.
Brooks said he most respects Hayes’ willingness to adapt to what the team needs from him.
“If you tell a kid that he’s not going to start and that he’s going to come off the bench, he can say, ‘OK, I got you, Coach. I’m not starting. I got you,’” Brooks said. “Now what is he thinking? Is he thinking, ‘Well, I should be starting’? I just think that Cam has really flourished in that role, and it is greatly appreciated.”
Hayes, who has started 11 of 75 games at Bowie State, said he has benefited from watching the first few minutes of each game from the bench.
“You can see the flow of the game and you can see how the opposing team is playing zone or maybe they’re playing man,” he said. “I get a front-row seat for the first few minutes and can see what they do well and what they don’t do well and capitalize off of that.”
Sophomore guard David Belle said he has not seen Hayes chafe at his task.
“The mindset is the same whether he’s starting or coming off the bench,” he said. “He has that aggressive mindset, and we definitely need that. Him coming off the bench is a huge part of our success this year.”
Hayes, an Upper Marlboro resident who graduated from Douglass in Prince George’s County, started 24 of 25 games at Stevenson as a freshman in 2016-17. He led that squad in scoring at 14.9 points per game and free-throw percentage at .781, was tied for first in playing time at 28.1 minutes per game, and ranked third in rebounds at 4.2 per game.
But shortly after the season ended, Hayes said he entertained transferring because he was seeking a greater challenge. When he made the decision to leave, he said he chose the Bulldogs because a family member attended the same high school as associate head coach Bryan Wilson.
Brooks said he remembered Hayes because he and his staff had evaluated him while on the recruiting trail.
“We had liked him as a player,” he said. “We just felt like we had some other wings. So when he contacted us, I remembered him, and I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s a physical player, and I think he could fit in here.’ So that’s how we got into contact with him.”
In his first season in 2017-18, Hayes averaged 8.8 points to rank third in scoring. Last winter, he raised his average to 14.3 to lead that squad.
Brooks called Hayes a “three-level scorer.”
“He can get to the rim,” he said. “We post him and run some post-up plays for him. He’s a guy that can catch it and shoot 3s with range. And he can get to the mid-range. … We’re trying to get all three levels out of him every game.”
Hayes’ best performance might have been his 27-point outburst in an 86-81 double-overtime win against Virginia State on Feb. 1. With the team trailing 72-70 with 11 seconds left in the first extra session, Hayes dribbled the length of the court, pulled up from about 18 feet, and hit a jumper with five seconds remaining to send the game into the second overtime.
“That was probably a Cam-defining moment as far as the clock winding down, we were down two and needed a big play, and he just went and made the play,” Belle said. “Everybody knew he was going to shoot the ball, but there was nothing they could do to stop him. He just trusted the work he put in, got to his spot, and knocked it down.”
Hayes is studying for a bachelor’s in business marketing, but said he would put that career on hold for a chance to play professional basketball domestically or overseas. Until then, he said his objective is helping the Bulldogs capture their first CIAA tournament championship since 2016-17 and make an appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament’s Atlantic Region.
“At this point in the season, we don’t have many guaranteed games left, and as a senior, your main thing is just going out strong and playing with no regrets because after college, nothing is guaranteed,” he said.
Bowie State@Virginia Union
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Streaming: vuusports.com