Southern’s Brandon Horvath has grown at UMBC — but ‘he’s got that same competitive fire’

“I think it’s like with any of our guys when you’re going to have moments when you get a little bit out of character,” he said. “That’s not who we want to be, but for him, it was all about letting his play do the talking as opposed to flexing for the crowd or whatever, and he understands that. A lot of that is just maturity. When you’re younger, all of us are not as mature as we would want to be, and we look back on it and say, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I did that.’ But at the same time, he’s learned from those situations and now he’s way calmer, but he’s got that same competitive fire.”