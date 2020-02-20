Loyola Maryland men’s basketball returns favor, nips Army West Point, 81-77, for 5th win in past 6 games

The Greyhounds won for the fifth time in their past six games and improved to 14-14 overall and 6-9 in the conference, continuing their bid to claim a top-six seed and a first-round bye in the league tournament. That they exacted a small measure of revenge against an opponent that had contributed to an eight-game losing skid in January was not lost on senior shooting guard Andrew Kostecka or coach Tavaras Hardy.