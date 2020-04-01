Sixteen-year wait ends in Mount Hebron’s Amy Mallon taking over as Drexel women’s basketball coach

“I wasn’t getting the job done, I wasn’t working hard enough,” she said. “He kicked me out of the gym, and you look back on that now, and it’s the best thing he ever did. He was right. I wasn’t working hard enough, and those are the things you remember when you tell your team, ‘Hey, inside the lines, we’re going to make you uncomfortable. You’ve got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.’ And I feel like the biggest way you can do that is making the players accountable, making them responsible, and being OK with pushing them a little bit. When you’re talking about influences or times in my career, that was a memorable one, for sure.”