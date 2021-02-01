Coppin State’s Aliyah Lawson is thriving after three ACL surgeries. A shoebox under her bed kept her going.

“The hardest part was the mental aspect of it,” she said. “Because it’s so long, everything feels like it’s so slow and it feels like you’re taking baby steps. You had to teach yourself how to walk again and how to do all of your mechanics. So yeah, it was painful, but it was more of the mental side of it. Just having to continue to wait and feeling so stagnant, that part was really hard. I’m very independent, and having to depend on other people to help because you can’t really move around even though you have your crutches and you have a big brace, I think the whole process itself was very overwhelming.”