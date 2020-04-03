After finishing basketball careers at Coppin State, Aaron and Andrew Robinson launching into sports journalism

“When I first got to Quinnipiac, they were some of the first people to instill confidence within me after I transferred from George Washington,” he said. “They were one of my first friends. They’re like my brothers. They took care of me, they made my time there comfortable, and they made sure that they had my back. That’s one thing about the Robinson brothers. They take care of each other, and they take care of their own. They’re loyal, and they appreciate everyone around them that helped them. They’re the type of guys that you want to see succeed because they just do it the right way, and they’re just so authentic and genuine that you have to help them with anything they want to do because they’ll do the same thing for you.”