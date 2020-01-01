Lindsey Pulliam scored 24 points, Veronica Burton added a career-high 23 points with six steals and the Northwestern women’s basketball team beat No. 12 Maryland, 81-58, on Tuesday to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.
The Northwestern defense forced a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points, and held Maryland to 4-for-18 shooting from behind the arc.
Abi Scheid chipped in with 12 points for Northwestern (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won seven straight. Abbie Wolf added 10 points. Pulliam and Burton combined to go 24-for-25 from the free-throw line and their teammates went 7-for-13.
Stephanie Jones led Maryland (10-3, 1-1) with 14 points and Kaila Charles had 10 points and nine rebounds. Maryland entered averaging 85 points per game, and was held to 18-for-59 shooting (31%).
Loyola Maryland 72, Darmouth 56: There have been four triple doubles in the history of Loyola Maryland’s men’s and women’s basketball programs, and three have come from Stephanie Karcz, as she totaled 13 points, 10 steals, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a victory for the Greyhounds over Dartmouth.
Karcz came within three assists of recording the sixth quadruple double in Division I women’s basketball history. The national leader in steals per game (6.6, 73 steals in 11 games) totaled six-plus thefts for the ninth straight time. Karcz is also up to 903 career rebounds, as she moved past Mary Anne Kirsch (1995-99) for No. 4 all-time in program history.
Freshmen Ava Therien and Bri Rozzi combined for 13 points in a 22-0 run for Loyola, as the Greyhounds turned a 47-41 deficit late in the third quarter into a 63-47 lead with 5:11 remaining in regulation. Loyola (3-8) has won two-straight, while the Big Green (6-7) dropped their fourth-consecutive contest.
Therien finished with 13 points (6-of-8 on field goals), matching Karcz for the team lead, and she chipped in four steals. Rozzi (12 points) and Hannah Niles (10 points) also finished in double figures on the offensive end.
Karcz’s previous two triple doubles came against Colgate on Jan. 21, 2018 (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) and at Monmouth on Dec. 22, 2018 (12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals). She has the only three triple doubles in Loyola women’s basketball history; the only other triple double for either basketball program was recorded by Dave Wojick for the Loyola men on Feb. 4, 1989.
Rozzi totaled 12 points for a second straight game, as she hit three of seven field-goal attempts and all six of her shots from the free throw line. Therien, meanwhile, is shooting 59.0% (36-for-61) overall from the field this season.
Loyola’s 17 steals were its most in a game since Nov. 10, 2017 against Cornell. The school-record for steals in a game is 18, a mark which has been reached on six occasions.
The Greyhounds remain at Reitz Arena on Thursday, hosting Holy Cross at noon in the Patriot League opener for both sides.
Men
Cal State Northridge 93, Morgan State 82: Lamine Diane had 34 points and 13 rebounds as Cal State Northridge got past Morgan State 93-82 on Tuesday.
Diane was 11 of 21 from the field and 12 of 20 at the free-throw line in just his third game of the season due to being academically ineligible.
Elijah Harkless scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for CSUN (4-11). Terrell Gomez added 16 points, and Lance Coleman II had 13 points.
The 93 points were a season best for CSUN, which also registered a season-high 20 assists.
David Syfax Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (6-9). Sherwyn Devonish added 14 points, and Isaiah Burke had 13 points.
CSUN matches up against Saint Katherine College at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays Delaware State on the road on Saturday.