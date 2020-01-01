Karcz’s previous two triple doubles came against Colgate on Jan. 21, 2018 (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) and at Monmouth on Dec. 22, 2018 (12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals). She has the only three triple doubles in Loyola women’s basketball history; the only other triple double for either basketball program was recorded by Dave Wojick for the Loyola men on Feb. 4, 1989.