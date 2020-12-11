Former Poly star Justin Lewis off to thrilling start with Marquette: ‘Big-time player making big-time plays’

The crash landing was a joyous one for Marquette freshman forward Justin Lewis as gravity prevailed against his sturdy 6-foot-7, 245-pound frame with his teammates draped all over him.
Just seconds before he hit the Golden Eagles’ home floor, Lewis was rising to tip in a teammate’s missed free-throw attempt to beat the buzzer and fourth-ranked Wisconsin, 67-65, last Friday in Milwaukee.
In the thrilling win, the Poly graduate and The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro Co-Player of the Year made the most of his season-high 28 minutes with a game-high 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
The celebration continued in the locker room, where teammates drenched him with a bucket of water.
“It’s what I dreamed of. It’s what I worked hard for,” Lewis said after Marquette stunned its in-state rival. “It’s a good feeling to see the work I put in is having a good outcome. That makes me want to keep working, so I can keep producing and help my team win. It was a good feeling seeing all the smiles on my teammates faces.”
Lewis said his big play happened in a flash.
After the Badgers took a 65-64 lead with 5.8 seconds to play, teammate D.J. Carton was fouled with nine-tenths of a second left to earn two free throws. Carton tied the game with a make on the first try, but his second attempt fell short and clanged off the front of the rim. Lewis jumped higher than Badgers senior Micah Potter, who tried to box him out, and tipped it home.
Jubilation followed.
“I got to the line and could have put away the game there, but like I said, it’s all about having each others’ backs. We talk about this all the time in practice, ‘Pick up after your brother,’ and stuff,” Carton said. “It’s not the first time I’ve seen it. He’s such a big-time player making big-time plays and I’m very proud of him for having my back, and he knows I’ll have the same for him.”
Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski, a Severna Park native and graduate of now-shuttered Cardinal Gibbons, expects the special play Lewis made will have a lasting impression on his growth. The Golden Eagles carried the momentum into a 82-68 win over Green Bay on Tuesday and are 5-1 going into Friday night’s game at UCLA.
Lewis, who is 18 and one of five freshmen on a team with just three seniors, is averaging 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20 minutes.
“Confidence is gained through accomplishment and for Justin — on a huge stage against Wisconsin — to accomplish so much and have such a big impact on winning with the signature tip-in to win it, that should give him a sense that he can do it against anybody in the country,” Wojciechowski said.
Getting acclimated to the highest level of college basketball is a challenge for every freshman, but even more so this season with the coronavirus pandemic drastically altering routines.
From a physical standpoint, Lewis believes he can hold his own against older opponents. Adjusting to the speed of the college game, attention to detail and staying focused every minute are areas in which Lewis has worked the hardest.
During his standout career at Poly, the Engineers won two straight Class 3A state titles and were on their way to a third before the pandemic hit. He developed his outside shooting to have a dominant inside-outside attack with strong rebounding and defense, and he’s working to put more polish on his versatile game at Marquette.
“Each day at practice, I just keep working hard on expanding my game, just being confident in my abilities and myself,” he said.
After the big win over Wisconsin, Wojciechowski said his team was evolving and will be counting on a lot of young players to step up. For the seventh-year coach, watching Lewis — his first hometown recruit — do just that already is no surprise.
“Justin’s been a guy we have really believed in from the start, even before we started playing games,” he said. “This is a very unusual year for every college player, but for freshmen in general because they had no summer and we had a pause in activity so we’ve had a really shortened preseason. But even still, we felt like Justin was a guy that with each day would just keep getting better and better and he certainly has.”
Lewis’ magic in the final second last Friday hit home in Baltimore. After the tip, the celebration on the court and the locker room bath, he called his family back home. His mom, grandmother and younger sister were equally excited and extremely proud.
So was his high school coach Sam Brand. Friday is date night with his wife, but she accepted a rain check so he could check out one of his former star pupils. Lewis made it worth his while.
“It’s just so rewarding,” Brand said. “It felt like I hit the game-winner.”
MARQUETTE@UCLA
Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
TV: Pac-12 Network