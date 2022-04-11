WNBA draft offers Baltimore flavor with potential picks Nia Clouden, Mia Davis and Jasmine Dickey

Monday night’s WNBA draft could have a Baltimore tinge to it.

Three players from the area could hear their names called during the draft being held in New York City. They are Owings Mills resident and St. Frances graduate Nia Clouden (Michigan State), Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate Mia Davis (Temple) and Baltimore resident and Catonsville graduate Jasmine Dickey (Delaware).

A year ago, Towson shooting guard Kionna Jeter was taken in the draft’s third round with the final pick at No. 36 overall by the Las Vegas Aces. And two years ago, Maryland shooting guard Kaila Charles was chosen in the second round by the Connecticut Sun.

ESPN WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson said the pipeline between Baltimore and the WNBA was highlighted by Baltimore native and St. Frances graduate Angel McCoughtry’s selection as the first overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Atlanta Dream.

“I think of Angel McCoughtry and just the toughness and mentality of Angel when she often talked about Baltimore and the background of her upbringing and her experience of growing up in a place where she felt like it prepared her for Louisville and it prepared her for life,” Robinson said.

Here is a look at the three Baltimore players who might follow McCoughtry’s path to the WNBA.

Delaware guard Jasmine Dickey was the first Blue Hen since Elena Delle Donne to earn back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year awards. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Delaware shooting guard-small forward Jasmine Dickey

Dickey, 22, will graduate next month with a bachelor’s in sports health and a legacy as the first Blue Hen since Elena Delle Donne to earn back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year awards. She is also the second player in program history to be named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division I All-American honorable mention.

But the 5-foot-10 Dickey said she did not envision forging a path to the WNBA.

“All my friends in high school called me ‘D-I′ and ‘superstar,’” she recalled with a laugh. “They were saying it from the jump, like, ‘Oh, you’re going to go to the WNBA.’ I never really thought about it. … I just wanted to play basketball. I didn’t really think of the future of what it could hold or anything like that. I also didn’t think I could be decent at it.”

Dickey ended this past season ranked third nationally in points per game (25.3) and averaged 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals while amassing 19 double-doubles. She will leave Delaware with 1,981 points, 1,038 rebounds, 213 steals, 192 assists and 48 double-doubles.

Dickey thoroughly impressed ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo.

“She’s a mid-major kid who should get drafted,” said the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer who led Connecticut to the 1995 national championships. “I’ve had talks with people. A pro-level athlete who can clearly score. One question on her is, can she score from the perimeter well enough? But good size, good length, great athlete, and you would expect that she certainly is in a camp.”

Several mock drafts have projected Dickey as a second-round pick. Where she goes doesn’t especially matter.

“I could be the dead-last pick, and I can work my way from the bottom,” she promised. “I’ve done it before. Honestly, I don’t think it’s about being a first-round or second-round pick. It’s about what you do when you get there. That’s all that matters.”

Temple forward Mia Davis (25) wrapped up her career leading the school in overall points (2,376) and free throws (546) and ranking second in rebounds (1,173) and field goals (877). (Sean Rayford/AP)

Temple small forward Mia Davis

Davis, 23, did not begin playing basketball until the seventh grade when she won an “Around the World” competition during her middle school’s Fun Day.

“That’s how I found out I could play basketball that way,” she said. “A weird way, but a funny way.”

So the idea of playing in the WNBA seems surreal to the 6-foot Davis, another WBCA NCAA Division I All-American honorable mention.

“It’s actually very surprising,” she said. “I didn’t think about this in middle school, about how far it would take me. So I’m just excited and embracing the moment. Whatever opportunity presents itself, I’ll be more than happy to take it.”

Davis, who graduated last May with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and is working towards a master’s in innovation entrepreneurship, wrapped up her career leading the school in overall points (2,376) and free throws (546) and ranking second in rebounds (1,173) and field goals (877). This past winter, she led the American Athletic Conference in points per game (18.8), field-goal percentage (.485) and successful free throws (134).

Davis’ name has shown up in the late third round of WNBA mock drafts. Robinson said Davis’ best avenue might involve making a favorable impression as an undrafted rookie invited to a franchise’s training camp.

“I think some of it comes with how robust the talent is in the league and the competitiveness and all of those things,” she said.

Friends have sent mock drafts to Davis, but she said she doesn’t give them much weight.

“I feel as though some of these mock drafts aren’t real,” she said. “When the WNBA draft comes, it’s a totally different story. I’m going to step onto the court and work hard and do all of the little things that most people aren’t doing. I’m going to run the floor, make sure I’m getting every rebound, and scoring.”

Michigan State's Nia Clouden, an Owings Mills native and St. Frances graduate, is one of 12 prospects invited to attend the WNBA draft in New York City on Monday night. (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan State point guard Nia Clouden

If Clouden’s name is announced during the draft, she will be there to hear it.

Clouden is one of 12 prospects invited to attend the draft. She is the first player in program history to be present at the draft since Aerial Powers was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in 2016.

Many mock drafts project that the 5-8 Clouden will be selected in the first round, which would make her the first Spartan to be drafted since Tori Jankoska was chosen ninth overall by the Chicago Sky in 2017.

Clouden, a WBCA NCAA Division I All-American honorable mention, finished her career at Michigan State ranked second in scoring (1,882 points) after starting every game during her four-year stay. As a senior, she averaged 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, ranked seventh in the country in free throws made (170) and set the program’s single-game scoring record with 50 points in an 85-84 double-overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 20.

Clouden did not return multiple requests for an interview. But Lobo said Clouden’s name has been a hot topic among WNBA insiders.

“A lot of WNBA folks really like her and what she can bring to the game — her ability to play the 1 [point guard] or the 2 [shooting guard], her ability to run the pick-and-roll and knock down shots, her 3-point shooting getting better every year, and also her ability to get to the free-throw line,” Lobo said. “That’s something that can really translate. So I think when you’re talking about her early in the draft and guards that could have an impact and get some minutes on a WNBA roster, she is certainly one that’s being talked about a great deal.”

2022 WNBA DRAFT

Monday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN