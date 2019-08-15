City grad, former McDaniel assistant added to Mount St. Mary’s basketball staff

Matt Graves, a former McDaniel assistant, and AJ Rawlings, a standout player at City, were added head coach Dan Engelstad’s men’s basketball coaching staff at Mount St. Mary’s.
Graves will serve as the Director of Basketball Operations while Rawlings joins the staff as a Graduate Assistant Coach.
While at Belmont Abbey, Graves was instrumental in the program’s success that included a 23-8 season in 2018-19 that concluded with a second consecutive conference tournament championship appearance.
Rawlings served as a student manager the past three years at West Virginia University. While at West Virginia, the Mountaineers made consecutive Sweet 16 appearances under head coach Bob Huggins.
In high school, Rawlings helped lead the team to a 27-0 record and City, Region and State titles his senior season. He made the Dean’s list and the President’s list as a student at West Virginia. He served as a personal trainer assistant for predraft free agents at the NBA Summer League in 2017-18, and worked with a pair of current NBA players at the NBA Will Barton Summer League Camp.
Navy basketball: The Navy men’s and women’s teams announced their respective 2019-20 season schedules. To coincide with the release, season tickets for the campaigns are on sale through the Navy Ticket Office by calling 1-800-US4-NAVY. Go to NavySports.com to view the schedules.
Women’s college lacrosse: Shay Clevenger, a defender who started all 18 games at Louisville last season, will join Loyola Maryland as a transfer for the 2019-20 academic year.
Clevenger (Marriotts Ridge) tied for the team lead and ranked seventh overall in the ACC with 37 ground balls in her debut collegiate season. She added 16 caused turnovers for the Louisville defense, and was one of just four Cardinals to start every game on the year.
College football: Navy announced Thursday that Joe Bellino’s No. 27 will be placed on the turf at the 27-yard line at both ends of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium facing Navy’s sideline as a tribute and in memory of the 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, who passed away on March 27. Bellino was the first Navy player to win the Heisman Trophy and the first to have his number retired.
Bellino, a native of Winchester, Mass., was known as the player who was never caught from behind. In just three seasons, he scored 31 touchdowns, rushed for 1,664 yards on 330 carries, returned 37 kicks for 833 yards and set 15 school records.
Bellino was a unanimous All-America selection at halfback in 1960 and was also the winner of the Maxwell Award. His end zone interception preserved Navy’s 17-12 win over Army that season. The Midshipmen were ranked as a high as fourth in the country and went on to play in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1961.
College wrestling: Keith Norris, who has served as the head wrestling coach at Johns Hopkins University since 2005, will be honored by the Maryland Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with one of its “Lifetime Service to Wrestling Awards” at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins enters the season ranked 22nd in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
Women’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins earned a preseason national ranking, as the United Soccer Coaches rank the Blue Jays 16th overall in Division III.