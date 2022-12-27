After fifth major injury of career, Aryna Taylor easing into comeback for Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball

In four games this season for the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team, Aryna Taylor has scored a total of 10 points, collected four rebounds, and picked up five fouls.

For the former starter, the numbers are underwhelming.

“I’m not happy with it,” Taylor said. “It’s just getting back into the flow more than anything. I’m just trying to do what I can on offense and defense for the team. I’m trying to get back to my usual self, but I’m definitely not happy.”

That Taylor is even on the floor for the Mountaineers (5-6) is a positive development. In March, the 5-foot-10 shooting guard tore her left Achilles tendon during a Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal — the fifth major injury of her career.

But instead of taking the usual year to recover, Taylor, a redshirt senior, made her season debut on Dec. 10 in a 63-57 win against UMBC. Although she did not score a point and finished with two rebounds and one foul, coach Antoine White said Taylor’s presence on the court was encouraging.

That guard Aryna Taylor is even on the floor for Mount St. Mary's is a positive development. (Nick Wass/AP)

“It didn’t show up in the box score, but just her energy on defense, and she’s got a really good basketball IQ and is a great communicator out there for us,” he insisted. “So to have her back is huge for this team, especially on the defensive end.”

The medical chart for Taylor is long. In summer 2013, before her freshman year at Patrick Henry High in Ashland, Virginia, she tore the ACL in her left knee. Three years later, before her senior season, she tore the ACL in her right knee.

During a preseason practice in October 2017, Taylor tore the right ACL again. The next year, the medical staff at Mount St. Mary’s diagnosed a tear in her right meniscus that didn’t require surgery like the previous three knee injuries, but still sidelined her for the entire 2018-19 season.

And then on March 10, Taylor tore her left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of an eventual 62-50 win against Wagner in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal. She missed the team’s run to the league’s tournament championship and second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, but did not once consider walking away from basketball.

“I’ve done it before numerous times, and there was no other way but to get back,” she said. “In order for me to walk, I had to do the rehab. So if I’m doing the rehab to the best of my ability, then I have the potential to play basketball again. So getting ready for the season, that was my focus.”

For the first six to eight weeks after surgery, Taylor’s leg was immobilized in a cast and then a walking boot, and she was forced to use a scooter to get around campus. Roommates Michaela Harrison, Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz helped Taylor move from one room to another in their apartment and collect meals, but for an independent person like Taylor, the assistance was sometimes embarrassing.

Freshman Aryna Taylor’s performance for Mount St. Mary’s is a realization of a life-long dream to play NCAA Division I basketball that appeared to be jeopardized by a series of knee injuries. https://t.co/NzhDHvH2OH — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 2, 2020

“I don’t like relying on people too much just because I’ve done the injury thing before,” she said. “So asking for help is not something I really like to do. But my roommates were there, and they were able to help with just the little things that I needed.”

Harrison, who still lives with Taylor while Agentowicz and Bresee have since graduated, said they knew Taylor chafed at the help. But Taylor also wasn’t the type to bemoan her situation.

“She didn’t complain or anything,” said Harrison, a graduate student shooting guard. “She knew she had to stay the course.”

If there was one silver lining to the injury, Taylor was already familiar with the rehab required to come back from the torn Achilles. She said the recovery was more psychological than physical.

“I had to accept the reality that I had to go to rehab every single day and that it wasn’t going to be a two-week comeback,” she said. “It was going to be something like eight months to a year for me to come back. So it was definitely difficult mentally for me to initiate the whole process.”

By September, Taylor was already jogging and working through some light basketball drills. Two months later, she was cleared to return to practice.

“I did the research and saw that it was a year-long recovery,” she acknowledged. “But in month six and month seven, I got to feeling, ‘OK, I actually feel OK. I feel like I don’t need a whole year.’”

“She’s our spark,” Michaela Harrison said of her teammate and roommate Aryna Taylor. “She gets us going. She talks a lot. She’s encouraging. She’s a great teammate.” (Nick Wass/AP)

Taylor continues to strengthen her leg, often showing up in the training room two hours after practice to rehab again. That tenacity is what White points to as Taylor’s greatest asset.

“She’s as tough as they come, her work ethic is second to none, and that’s how she deals with these injuries,” he said. “She has them, and she doesn’t put her head down. She gets right to the rehab, and she gets after it because she loves the game of basketball.”

White said he is capping Taylor’s minutes at about 15 per game to ease her back into the grind. While Taylor desires to make an impact in the final score of games for the Mountaineers, Harrison said her teammate has already provided an emotional lift.

“She’s our spark,” she said. “She gets us going. She talks a lot. She’s encouraging. She’s a great teammate.”

Taylor graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology in 2021 and is on pace to earn a master’s in applied behavioral analysis in May. As turbulent as her basketball career has been, Taylor said she will always look back on everything fondly.

“Winning back-to-back conference titles is something not many people can say they achieved in college, especially at the Division I level,” she said. “But me being able to come back is everything that I wanted to accomplish for myself. Just being able to play in a game this season was something that was my goal.”

