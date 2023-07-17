LSU women’s basketball star, Randallstown native Angel Reese honored Monday with court dedication

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The doldrums of summer got a little bit cooler for Shaun Little and his friends at the Scotts Branch Police Athletic League Recreation Center in Randallstown on Monday morning, thanks to native daughter Angel Reese returning to the court along Rolling Road where she played in her youth.

The St. Frances graduate, Maryland transfer and LSU star who helped the latter capture its first national championship was on hand Monday for a ceremony dedicating the refurbished court in her honor.

Little, a 16-year-old rising junior at Milford Mill High, was one of about 60 kids from the recreation center to greet Reese and pose for photos with her in what he said was a meaningful appearance.

“She’s here giving back and supporting us and never forgetting about us,” he said. “It’s a joyful moment.”

Evers Burns, a former Terps forward who graduated from Woodlawn High and was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 1993 NBA draft, is the recreational activities coordinator at Scotts Branch. He compared the kids meeting Reese to the time when he — “around 10 or 11,” he said — and his family were invited to a private party where they engaged in a 10-minute conversation with singer and musician Stevie Wonder.

“This is everything,” Burns said. “Life goes in cycles, but these kids will never forget this moment.”

Randallstown's LSU basketball star Angel Reese came to the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where she played as a youth, for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly-renovated basketball court. She was showered with citations from Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and other state and county officials before a ribbon cutting at “Angel Reese Court.” Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women’s basketball championship this year. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Reese, who wore sunglasses, a gray LSU Tigers T-shirt, jean shorts and Nikes, addressed a crowd of lawmakers, children and fans in a concise 20 seconds. “I go to LSU, but Baltimore, Randallstown is always home for me,” she said. “So, I just want to thank everybody for coming and to give hope to the kids in the crowd that one day, this could be you.”

Reese, a rising junior with the Tigers, used a gigantic pair of scissors to cut a purple ribbon held across the main entrance to the court. With the help of basketball fan and Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, she pulled off a piece of purple fabric covering a sign over the entrance that read, “Angel Reese Court, Dedicated in Honor of 2023 NCAA D1 Champion Angel Reese.”

The newly refurbished court at Scotts Branch is a full-length court with new poles and nets, acrylic backboards and breakaway rims. The court renovation is part of a county-wide effort to modernize more than 160 county-managed basketball courts, according to Bob Smith, director of the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

While Reese might have been reluctant to speak much, many of the dignitaries who attended the ceremony were more than happy to sing her praises. Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones joked she had to do some research on Reese before Monday’s dedication.

“I’ve been reading up on you, and you’re a bad sista!” she said to Reese.

Olszewski described Reese as a role model to the next generation, including his 7-year-old daughter. “We know there is so much more ahead in your bright career,” he said.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese, receives a proclamation from Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, right, during a court dedication ceremony in her honor Monday. Reese said, “I go to LSU, but Baltimore, Randallstown is always home for me. So, I just want to thank everybody for coming and to give hope to the kids in the crowd that one day, this could be you.” (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County Council member Izzy Patoka cited Reese’s decision to go to LSU instead of another Southeastern Conference rival. “On a side note, my wife went to Auburn,” he said. “So thank you for not choosing Alabama.”

Julian Jones Jr., who chairs the Baltimore County Council, drew the biggest laughs when he began reading a resolution drafted by the council. “It goes something like this: ‘Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, Angel Reese, you are great and we love you!’” he said. “So I won’t bore everyone with that.”

Reese’s list of accomplishments is long despite her youthfulness. The 6-foot-3 forward led St. Frances to three consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference titles and was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year in 2019-20.

She was the first Terp to average a double-double (17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 2021-22) since Angie Scott in 1975, and reached even greater heights after transferring to LSU. She set an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles, catapulted the Tigers to their first national championship in program history, and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Reese has become one of the highest-valued college athletes with regards to name, image and likeness earnings. Her NIL worth reached $1.4 million in May, according to the website On3 that concentrates on college sports business.

The offseason has been anything but slow for Reese. In May, Reese, who is known as the “Bayou Barbie,” appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

Later that same month, Reese and her Tigers teammates celebrated their championship at the White House with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit put to rest a mini-controversy when the First Lady initially suggested an invitation for both LSU and runner-up Iowa and Reese replied by saying the team should meet with former President Barack Obama and his family instead.

Reese contributed to the United States women’s basketball team capturing the silver medal at the FIBA AmeriCup after dropping a 69-58 decision to Brazil in the final July 9. Three days later, Reese won the ESPY award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, beating Iowa women’s basketball standout Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

The day after, Reese announced the creation of the Angel C. Reese Foundation committed to empowering women through sports, education and over avenues.

And on Tuesday, she will throw the first pitch before the Orioles game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m.

Evan Singletary trained with Angel and Julian Reese while playing at Dunbar High. Singletary — who coaches girls teams at Scotts Branch and for Team Thrill, a local AAU program launched by NBA small forward Will Barton — said he saw some of his players’ jaws drop when Reese walked up to the court.

“This is huge for the kids,” he said. “She has the skills, the work ethic, the desire to win. They see a young lady who presents herself in the right way.”

Reese has made it possible for children in what Burns described as “the Liberty Road corridor” to dream of what might be possible.

“There will be another,” he predicted. “It may not be an Angel Reese, but they will have their own name and will come out of this center.”