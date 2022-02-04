‘Striving to be the best’: Family motivates Adia Brisker in first year as starter for Morgan State women’s basketball

Those who watched Adia Brisker grow up with three older brothers might have thought she enjoyed a childhood of coddling. Not so, according to the junior shooting guard for the Morgan State women’s basketball team.
“People might think, ‘Oh yeah, she’s a girl. So they must’ve been nice to her,’” she said. “But if we were playing football in the yard or we went to play basketball, they didn’t care if I was the only girl. I had to compete, and I felt like I could take on anybody that was in front of me.”
Family has played a prominent role in the 20-year-old Brisker’s growth. She traces her roots back to her NBA-playing grandfather, draws strength from her mother’s example, is inspired by one brother’s death and is driven by another brother’s road to the NFL. The 5-foot-7 Brisker’s reliance on her family has helped mold the full-time starter in her second season with the Bears (8-6, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) since transferring from Niagara.
“Adia comes from a family of athletes,” Morgan State coach Edward Davis Jr. said. “So her pedigree has made her think along the lines of excellence. I’ve seen her really work to try to get better.”
Brisker’s story begins with her grandfather. John Brisker, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward, averaged 26.1 points with the Pittsburgh Pipers and the Pittsburgh Condors of the American Basketball Association from 1969 to 1972 and 11.9 points with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1972 to 1975.
A two-time ABA All-Star, John Brisker developed a reputation as a combative and competitive player who didn’t shy away from conflict. Three years after Seattle coaches and management soured on him, Brisker traveled to Uganda in March 1978 to start an “import-export business.” After calling his girlfriend a month later, Brisker disappeared and was declared legally dead in May 1985 by the medical examiner of King County, Washington — despite no confirmation from the U.S. State Department — for the purpose of settling his estate.
Mijohni Brisker, one of John Brisker’s three children and Adia Brisker’s mother, said she believes her father is gone.
“We all wonder, but I think if he was alive, he would have come out of hiding,” she said. “His mother passed, and he was close with his mother. I don’t think he would have hid in the shadows.”
Adia Brisker, who has heard stories about her grandfather, called his disappearance “crazy.”
“It’s very unfortunate that I didn’t get to meet him because everybody talks about how we don’t realize what we had in our family,” she said. “He was a hard worker and a very hard-nosed player. He was very gritty and passionate, and I feel like so many characteristics of him are the things our family carries.”
A single mother, Mijohni Brisker raised six children in Pittsburgh. While she worked, Tale’ Lamar Brisker, her third-oldest child and second-oldest son, took it upon himself to be a father figure to Adia Brisker.
So when Tale’ Brisker was killed in a double shooting in Prairie View, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2015, at the age of 19, Adia Brisker, who was 13 at the time, was devastated.
“At the funeral, it stood out to me that I didn’t just lose a brother, but I lost something like a dad,” she said. “He was very overprotective, he was somebody I could call, he was somebody who loved me unconditionally, and he was a great brother. He shared, he provided, and he just brought something so different. He did everything to make sure that everything was just right.”
Mijohni Brisker admitted she sunk into a depression after her son’s death. She credited third son Jaquan’s football games and practices, Adia’s basketball games and practices and youngest son Javon’s presence with lifting her out of her sadness.
“If it wasn’t for Jaquan and Adia and Javon after Tale’s death, I don’t know where I would be,” she said. “I feel like they really saved my life. It just brings tears to my eyes because getting out of that depression, it was something serious. But Adia never stopped. So I had to go to her games to support her. She kept me going.”
Adia Brisker pays tribute to her late brother every game by draping a special T-shirt over the chair she plans to use. The front of the black t-shirt has a photo of Tale’ with his dates of birth and death and the words “#LONGLIVELAE,” while the back is headed by Psalm 23:4 and includes a photo of Tale’ working out above the words, “ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVES.”
Brisker said her mother has set the bar for the rest of the family.
“She’s been through so much that you would think that she wouldn’t be the person she is today and that she wouldn’t be here,” she said. “But that’s one of the things where her children take after her, that strength and being able to push through adversity. She can battle through anything that comes her way.”
Another source of inspiration is brother Jaquan, a safety at Penn State who recently declared for the NFL draft. Some mock drafts project him to be selected as early as the first round on April 28, which further drives Adia Brisker.
“He’s right there, he can see his vision,” she said. “He can see where he’s going to be. That just gives me a motivational purpose that I can do it. It takes a lot, and it’s not going to be easy. I think one of the main things for me is believing in myself and just staying confident. If I can drop 22 points against the No. 1 team in the country in Stanford [in a 91-36 loss on Nov. 11], then it should be consistent on an everyday basis.”
Even though Jaquan and Adia are separated by two years, they were so tight and mischievous that their mother jokingly called them “The Gremlins.”
“They’re the same,” Mijohni Brisker said. “They are so mentally tough and focused and driven and ambitious. If one is inching up, here comes the other one. They’re always back and forth.”
In her second full season at Morgan State, Adia Brisker ranks third in the MEAC in steals per game (2.1), 10th in points (9.6), and 14th in assists (1.6) and minutes (27.2). Davis, the Bears coach, said he knew Brisker was different when she attended every team meeting and jotted notes in a notebook.
“She was the first kid I ever saw come into my office with a notebook where she was actually taking notes on, ‘What should I do? How do you want me to do this? How do you want me to do that?’” he said. “So for me, that was a kid in preparation to be great at some point in her life. … Most kids that transfer don’t do that. But she obviously had a plan in place on how she did things, and I was very impressed with that.”
Brisker said her priorities include helping Morgan State capture a league championship in the regular season and the tournament and forging a path to the WNBA. Any other success along the way can be traced to her family’s support, she said.
Latest College Basketball
“My family is very ambitious, strong-willed, and we always want to be the best,” she said. “Anywhere we go, we’re striving to be the best. So taking that on with the boys, it was just making me better. They did what they did, just being competitive just like they did with the other boys. That’s one thing that made me who I am today.”