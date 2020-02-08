With Baltimore roots running deep, Adam Neuman finds a new path as Big Ten’s chief of staff

“Kevin went to the back of the restaurant, found the chef, and 25 minutes later, the chef came out with three pieces of lox in a double-wrapped thing with the star K — for kosher — on it,” Neuman recalled. “We found out later that the restaurant didn’t have that. He had inspired them to leave the restaurant, find it in a store, bring it back and serve it to me. That was the level of detail that Kevin Warren goes to take care of people. That’s pretty sensational.”