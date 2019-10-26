Maryland coach Mike Locksley made it clear last week that he saw progress after a six-point home loss to Indiana, even though he was unhappy with the two late turnovers his Terps committed that cost them a chance at a comeback win.
The first-year coach saw his team regress Saturday afternoon against 17th-ranked Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium. Off to their best start in more than 70 years, the Gophers scored the first three times they had the ball and routed the Terps, 52-10.
The loss was the fifth in the past six games for Maryland (3-5, 1-4) and all but wiped out any chance of reaching a bowl game in Locksley’s first year. Winning its 10th straight game dating back to last season, Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) will have a week off before hosting No. 6 Penn State.
Redshirt junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, whose overthrown pass ended Maryland’s comeback bid against the Hoosiers, had two of his early passes bounce off the hands of sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. The second was returned by redshirt junior cornerback Coney Durr 72 yards for a touchdown.
On the next series, Pigrome was hit as he completed a 6-yard pass to Demus. Pigrome had to be helped off the field by trainers while trying to keep his left knee immobile. He went into the medical tent on the sideline and did not return.
As a sophomore making his second career start at then-No. 23 Texas in 2017 — a year after he threw a pick-six against the Gophers in his first career start — Pigrome tore the ACL in his right knee. He said recently that this was the healthiest he felt since the game in Austin two years ago.
After playing both Pigrome and graduate transfer Josh Jackson in the first quarter, Maryland finished the game with redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue at quarterback. DeSue, whose progress during spring practice was slowed by some sloppy turnovers, finished 4 of 12 for 88 yards.
Jackson played for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain three weeks ago against Rutgers. He looked rusty and still not completely healthy, nearly having his first pass attempt picked off and then throwing behind Demus on the second.
After DeSue took over for Pigrome late in the first half, the Terps finally got on the scoreboard.
Following an interception by senior cornerback Marcus Lewis junior running back Javon Leake went 33 yards to the Minnesota 4-yard line. It marked the 20th straight game the Terps had forced a turnover, the second-longest streak among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
The drive stalled, but Maryland got its first points when sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino made a 31-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the half. After making his first 10 attempts and 12 of 14 overall as a freshman, it was his first successful field goal in three attempts this year.
The Terps were the last FBS team to make one.
It was not just Maryland’s turnovers in the passing game that hurt the offense. The Terps could not mount much of a rushing attack either, despite the return of redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who gained just 38 yards on 10 carries.
Leake, who rushed for a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns with McFarland out with a sprained ankle against Indiana, finished with 44 yards on seven carries. Until DeSue connected with junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis on a 59-yard touchdown pass with 6:48 left, the offense had done little.
Demus, who had emerged as Maryland’s top receiver after fellow sophomore Jeshaun Jones suffered a torn ACL in the preseason, had a tough afternoon. Along with the two passes that went off his hands thrown by Pigrome in the first half, he also mishandled a slant pass from DeSue in the third quarter.
Two weeks after he caught a career-high 10 passes for 105 yards in a 40-14 loss at Purdue and a week after he followed up by catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown against Indiana, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver whom Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck predicted would someday be a first-round NFL pick, had just three catches for 21 yards.
The Maryland defense, which played well as the game went on against the Hoosiers, struggled throughout against the Gophers. Minnesota converted 4 of 5 third down plays in the first half, when they jumped to a 28-3 lead, and finished the game with 498 yards of offense, including 321 rushing yards on 54 carries.
Morgan, who came into the game third overall in passing in the Big Ten and first in passing efficiency, completed just 12 of 21 passes for 138 yards, but he threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 9-yard pass to sophomore Rashod Bateman after Minnesota first touchdown and a 16-yard pass to senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson.
Senior running back Rodney Smith, whose career seemed in jeopardy last season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s second game, finished with 103 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. It was the fifth-straight game that Smith rushed for more than 100 yards.
MICHIGAN@MARYLAND
Saturday, noon
TV: Chs. 2, 7 Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM