Loyola Maryland’s Corin Adams becomes fifth female assistant in Division I men’s basketball history: ‘I’ve earned it’

“Our culture is built on diversity and acceptance. So I never thought of that in terms of if she would be able to work with our players and recruit for our program,” he said. “I know in this business, with her being the second active woman, there’s going to be some challenges that come with that. But I also know that she’s prepared and that she’s ready. She’s been around the game. So she understands that she just has to be herself, and then she will be successful.”