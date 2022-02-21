‘We go perfect together’: With CIAA basketball tournament coming to Baltimore, economic impact could be great

Carlos Smith is savoring the home-court advantage.
The 2014 Bowie State University graduate hasn’t been to a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament since he played for the Bulldogs. That’s because he played overseas as a pro for several years, and then because the tournament was held annually in Charlotte, North Carolina, too far away for the Baltimore resident.
But this week, the CIAA tourney is coming north to Baltimore, bringing thousands of alumni, athletes, students and other supporters to play, watch and party at an event that’s part basketball, part multi-HBCU reunion, part culture and fashion show.
“It’s great to see that the CIAA moved up because there aren’t too many teams up north besides us and Lincoln, and for the competition, we always had to travel to North Carolina,” Smith said. “So, I’m excited that we have the home-court advantage. I’m excited for the city to see something new, to see the [historically Black colleges and universities] in action. Hopefully, they can host a great event.”
It could be a win for the conference, too: League Commissioner Jacquie McWilliams said hosting the tournament in Baltimore is an opportunity to expand the CIAA’s reach from the South to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.
“Our fans love each other, our institutions love being together, and our tournaments are like a family reunion,” she said.
Baltimore beat out Charlotte and Norfolk, Virginia, to host the tournament for 2021, 2022 and 2023. McWilliams said that in addition to the advantage of putting down more roots to the north, the Baltimore bid offered greater financial incentives and joint support from the city and state. As part of the bid, the league will get rent-free use of the city-owned Royal Farms Arena, a value of about $700,000. The association will also get $1.5 million to put toward scholarships at the universities.
Democratic Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he was eagerly anticipating the tipoff.
“As mayor of Baltimore and more importantly as a basketball fan and a Black man, there are really no words to describe how personally excited I am to have the CIAA here in Baltimore,” Scott said.
“The CIAA really represents the opportunity to present Black excellence in sports, academics and culture to our region and our nation through one of our country’s Blackest cities, and connecting the history of the CIAA with the Black history of Baltimore is a perfect match,” he said. “It’s like Old Bay and crabs: We go perfect together.”
Teams from 12 men’s and the women’s basketball programs, most of them at historically Black colleges and universities, will play Tuesday through Saturday at the Royal Farms Arena downtown. Winston-Salem State University is the defending men’s champion, while Fayetteville State University is the reigning women’s champion. The teams that win their respective tournaments earn automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Division II tournaments.
ESPN will carry all 22 games. The CIAA is the first NCAA Division II conference to have its tournament televised by the channel, giving a big boost of exposure to the conference and Baltimore.
As Smith noted, the CIAA’s ties to Baltimore and Maryland don’t exactly cover the map. Bowie State is in Prince George’s County. Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore left the conference in 1970 for the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
The CIAA had planned to host the tournament in Baltimore in 2021, after 15 years in Charlotte. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the conference to cancel the tournament.
Now that it’s here, business and civic officials hope that the first in-person tournament in Baltimore since 1952 will draw visitors. The tournament had an annual $55 million economic impact on Charlotte via revenue generated from spending at restaurants, lodging, museums, attractions and other city landmarks. However, Visit Baltimore President and Executive Director Al Hutchinson sought to temper expectations about the city’s debut as a host.
“Over a 15-year run, it grew,” he said of the tournament’s Charlotte era.
“So, what we’re anticipating is, even if we don’t get $50 million in economic impact, if it’s more like $10 or $15 million, that’s still a win for Baltimore and Maryland because at that time of the year, we would have maybe zero economic impact for the community,” Hutchinson said. “So, I think there’s going to be a good return on the investment for the city, the state of Maryland and for our business sector that has been the local contributor to this event.”
CIAA officials have not released specific numbers on ticket sales for the five-day men’s and women’s tournaments. However, as of Tuesday, they said the 15,000-seat Royal Farms Arena was over 70% capacity for the tournaments as a whole.
McWilliams would love to see a packed Royal Farms Arena and sold-out hotels. But she is cognizant of the pandemic’s effect. The city has an indoor masking requirement that includes fans attending games. Those going to events hosted by CIAA and Visit Baltimore will have to show proof of COVID vaccination or tests with negative results.
“I would be happy with 100%, but that might not be realistic,” McWilliams said. “If we could get 60 to 70% capacity for the games, that would make me thrilled. Al and I have talked about how if we get out of this COVID, we are going to be busting at the seams in Baltimore, because people are ready to get out.”
Frank Remesch, general manager of Royal Farms Arena, said the tournament will be the facility’s final event before it undergoes a $150 million renovation. The work will take until Feb. 1, 2023 — just in time for the next CIAA tournament, which Baltimore will also host.
“This is good for us. This is good for my sponsors,” he said. “They want to see stuff like this. It’s a guaranteed 22 games that will be nationally televised. For my staff, they’re guaranteed 22 events to work. So, for that reason, it’s great for Baltimore.”
As much as the basketball games are the primary draw to the tournament, the schedule includes a career expo, forums and panels on diversity and mental health, and fanfests. Nighttime attractions include parties at Rams Head Live!, a concert at Maryland Live! Casino, and a Step Show Throwdown between Greek fraternities and sororities.
“This is about much more than basketball,” Scott said. “It’s about the cultural experience, it’s about the dinners and things that are happening when people are coming for reunions and supporting our restaurants, especially our Black-owned restaurants. It’s about the parties that are going to happen.”
He said CIAA graduates and students will experience all the opportunities Baltimore offers, giving them the chance to consider working and living here when they graduate.
“That’s what this is about. That is the deeper impact,” he said.
Hutchinson said the CIAA tournament also appeals to families and people outside the CIAA world who are tired of the pandemic and are seeking a safe, enjoyable outlet.
“People have not been traveling as much during the pandemic,” he said. “So, our hope is that because the CIAA is an icon in the African American sports genre and one of the largest sporting events in the country, we will attract some fan base, especially from the Northeast corridor and mid-Atlantic region who may not have historically gone to Charlotte.”
In addition to Bowie State, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, and Winston-Salem State University and Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, the league’s teams are: Elizabeth City State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone University, Shaw University and St. Augustine’s University in North Carolina; Virginia State University and Virginia Union University; and Claflin University in South Carolina.
Smith, the Bowie State forward, graduated from Forest Park High School; played professionally in Slovakia, Colombia and Indonesia, and for the Baltimore Hawks of the American Basketball Association. He is playing now for the Edgewood Panthers of the semipro Triple Threat Basketball League.
He said members of his Bowie State team, the one that won the CIAA tournament in 2013, have been texting about reuniting at this month’s tournament, and that other people in his life are getting excited about the event, as well.
“A lot of people have already been talking about it, getting ready for events outside of the tournament,” he said. “But mainly, I’ve been hearing people just waiting to get to see the players actually play. And it’s not only Bowie State, but the other teams, because more people know that Baltimore players are all around the CIAA.”
With one year left to host the tournament in the current contract, Scott said he and other city leaders are intent on reminding the league of the city’s merits and its goal to get the CIAA to “stay forever.”
“I want Baltimore to knock it out of the park, because that’s what we should do in everything that we do. That’s what Baltimore does with sporting events. We should make the case so that it will be extremely hard for them to move the CIAA,” he said.
With the tournament about to begin, McWilliams was equally enthusiastic and anxious.
“There’s a little pressure because we’re trying to run an event that means so much to so many people in conditions that we don’t have control of,” she said.
Latest College Basketball
“So, I would just say that if you come to the tournament, be safe and enjoy. Follow the protocols. Know that we’re there for the basketball tournaments, but we’re also there because we want to see our family, and we want to bring everybody together in the safest way.”