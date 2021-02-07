Advertisement Advertisement College Basketball College Sports Sports Towson University vs College of Charleston in women's basketball | PHOTOS Feb 07, 2021 at 4:42 PM Towson University hosts College of Charleston women's basketball game at SECU Arena. Next Gallery PHOTOS Terps vs. Ohio State in men's basketball | PHOTOS Advertisement College Basketball College Basketball Terps vs. Wisconsin in women's basketball | PHOTOS The Terps women's basketball team hosts Wisconsin Badgers at the Xfinity Center. Feb 4, 2021 Terps vs. Purdue in men's basketball | PHOTOS Towson University vs. William & Mary in men's basketball | PHOTOS Coppin State hosts cross-town rival Morgan State in men's basketball | PHOTOS Fairleigh Dickinson women meet hoops conference leader Mount St. Mary's | PHOTOS Terps vs. Wisconsin in men's basketball | PHOTOS Coppin State vs. Norfolk State in men's basketball | PHOTOS Towson Tigers women's basketball host Hofstra Pride | PHOTOS Advertisement