Terps vs. Texas in women's NCAA basketball tournament | PHOTOS Mar 28, 2021

The University of Maryland women play against Texas Longhorns in the NCAA tournament. 

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland's Diamond Miller battles for a rebound with Texas's Celeste Taylor and Charli Collier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland's Faith Masonius and Angel Reese and Texas's Celeste Taylor battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland head coach Brenda Frese argues a call during the second half of a college basketball game against Texas in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland's Chloe Bibby drives past Texas's Audrey Warren during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland's Ashley Owusu shoots past Texas's Kyra Lambert during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Terps vs. Longhorns Maryland's Ashley Owusu and Texas's Audrey Warren get tangled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)